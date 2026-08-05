The Obesity Drug Wars: Now It's About The Advertising

Novo Nordisk has taken Eli Lilly to court in the United States, alleging that Lilly's weight-loss drug advertisements misleadingly compare the highest doses of its own medicines against lower doses of Novo's products...

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The battle between Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly is no longer being fought only in research laboratories or through patent portfolios. It has now moved into the courtroom over advertising claims.



Novo has sued Lilly in the United States, alleging that Lilly's advertisements misleadingly claim its weight-loss drugs outperform Novo's. According to Novo, Lilly compared the highest approved doses of its own medicines with lower doses of Novo's products, while leaving out newer, higher-dose versions that Novo says achieve similar results.



Lilly disputes these allegations and maintains that its advertising accurately reflects the results of its clinical trials.



Unlike the patent disputes that are common in the pharmaceutical industry, this case centres on false advertising and unfair competition. Novo is asking the court to order Lilly to withdraw the advertisements, publish corrective advertising, and pay damages. It has also applied for a preliminary injunction to stop the advertisements while the case is pending.



From an intellectual property perspective, this dispute is a reminder that protecting innovation extends beyond patents. While patents protect the underlying technology, advertising and competition laws help ensure that products are promoted fairly and that consumers are not misled.



With the global obesity drug market expected to exceed $100 billion (and this number is likely limited to authorised manufacturers and does not include compounding labs), the stakes are enormous. As competition intensifies, pharmaceutical companies will need to ensure that not only their inventions, but also their marketing, can withstand legal scrutiny.

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