2 January 2026

William Honaker's Article, "Do You Own Your Marketing?" Was Recently Published In Candy And Snack Today

United States Intellectual Property
William H. Honaker
William Honaker's article, "Do You Own Your Marketing?" was recently published in Candy and Snack Today. He explains why signed IP agreements are necessary to ensure companies own their marketing assets. "This dispute could have been avoided with a simple written agreement. But now, a jury will decide, and significant legal fees will be incurred," William stated. To read more, click here.

