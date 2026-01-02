Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
William Honaker's article, "Do You Own Your
Marketing?" was recently published in Candy and Snack Today.
He explains why signed IP agreements are necessary to ensure
companies own their marketing assets. "This dispute could have
been avoided with a simple written agreement. But now, a jury will
decide, and significant legal fees will be incurred," William
stated. To read more, click here.
