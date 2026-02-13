Stacking: A Lawnmower, A Lawsuit, And A Lesson In Insurance Limits

Stacking refers to combining coverage limits across one or more insurance policies to increase the total amount available for a single covered loss.

Because states differ significantly on whether stacking is permitted, restricted, or prohibited, insurers must remain current on the specific stacking laws in every jurisdiction where they issue policies. The chart below provides a high-level summary of how each state addresses stacking, but the issue is often fact-specific and dependent on the policy language and the applicable laws.

State Applicable law Description (Excerpt) Alabama Ala. Code § 32-7-23 Limits intra-policy stacking; inter-policy stacking allowed to extent of damages. Alaska Alaska Stat. § 28.22.221 Recovery limited to highest available coverage; anti-stacking clauses enforceable. Arizona Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 20-259.01(F) Only one policy may apply; stacking allowed in limited scenarios. Arkansas Ark. Code § 23-89-403 Statute permits anti-stacking clauses if clearly and unambiguously stated. California Cal. Ins. Code § 11580.2 Insurers may limit liability to highest applicable limits under “other insurance” clause. Colorado C.R.S. § 10-4-609 Anti-stacking clauses are prohibited as to inter-policy; inter-policy stacking permitted if clear and unambiguous. Connecticut Case law Stacking is allowed if separate premiums create reasonable expectation of stacking. Delaware 18 Del. C. § 3902 Limited to highest coverage for household policies District of Columbia DC ST § 31-2406 Anti-stacking provisions permitted by statute. Florida Fla. Stat. § 627.727 Both stacked and non-stacked UIM coverage permitted; stacked coverage must be offered unless rejected. Georgia Ga. Code § 33-7-11 Class I insureds may stack separate policies; fleet and multiple vehicles policies may have enforceable anti-stacking policies. Hawaii Case law Stacking generally allowed; exceptions for employees under employer policies. Idaho Case law Anti-stacking provisions consistently upheld. Illinois 215 ILCS 5/143a Anti-stacking enforceable Indiana IC 27-7-5-5 Both intra-policy and inter-policy anti-stacking clauses are permitted. Iowa Case law Anti-stacking permitted to avoid exceeding minimum statutory coverages. Kansas Kan. Stat. § 40-284 Statute prohibiting stacking from separate policies Kentucky Case law Both intra-policy and inter-policy stacking are permitted; unambiguous anti-stacking provision of UIM is enforceable as to class II insureds Louisiana La. Stat. § 22:1295 General stacking prohibition; exceptions exist for excess coverage. Maine Case law Anti-stacking enforceable if state minimums are met. Maryland Md. Code, Ins. § 19-513 Statute prohibits both intra- and inter-policy stacking. Massachusetts MA ST 175 § 113L Stacking prohibited entirely. Michigan Case law Anti-stacking clauses are enforceable if unambiguous and clearly stated. Minnesota Minn. Stat. § 65B.49 Both inter- and intra-policy stacking is prohibited except where coverage is excess. Mississippi Case law Class I and II insureds may stack with limitations; employer policies restrict stacking. Missouri Case law Stacking broadly permitted by public policy. Montana Mont. Code § 33-23-203 Stacking allowed if separate premiums paid. Nebraska Neb. Rev. Stat. § 44-6410 Stacking prohibited; limited to highest policy limit. Nevada Prohibited Stacking limited unless separate full premiums paid; must be clearly disclosed. New Hampshire Case law Intra-policy stacking can be limited; inter-policy stacking allowed with separate premiums. New Jersey N.J. Stat. § 17:28-1.1 Stacking not permitted; exceptions for insured spouses under separate policies. New Mexico Case law Stacking is default unless valid waiver; detailed rejection procedures required. New York Case law Stacking prohibited unless policy allows; inter-policy stacking allowed if not precluded. North Carolina N.C. Gen. Stat. § 20-279.21 Inter-policy stacking allowed for nonfleet vehicles; intra-policy stacking prohibited. North Dakota N.D. Cent. Code § 26.1-40-15.4 Stacking prohibited; insured limited to highest single policy limit. Ohio Ohio Rev. Code § 3937.18 Anti-stacking clauses permitted and enforceable. Oklahoma Okla. Stat. tit. 36, § 3636 Stacking is prohibited unless expressly allowed by policy. Oregon Case law Stacking is not allowed; other policies reduce the benefits payable under next Pennsylvania 75 Pa. Stat. and Cons. Stat. § 1738 Stacking required unless waived; detailed waiver process mandated. Rhode Island R.I. Gen. Laws § 27-7-2.1 Stacking allowed if separate premiums paid; not allowed for Class II insureds. South Carolina S.C. Code § 38-77-160 Stacking allowed for Class I insureds; limited for Class II insureds. South Dakota S.D. Codified Laws § 58-11-9.8 Stacking not permitted Tennessee Tenn. Code § 56-7-1201 Stacking prohibited. Utah Utah Code § 31A-22-305.5 Stacking prohibited. Vermont Case law Intra-policy stacking can be barred by clear policy language; open question as to inter-policy stacking Virginia Case law Anti-stacking clauses enforceable if unambiguous. Washington Washington Rev. Code § 48.22.030 Stacking is not allowed if policy clearly prohibits it. West Virginia W. Va. Code § 33-6-31(b) Inter-policy stacking permitted; intra-policy stacking may be barred with multi-car discount. Wisconsin Wis. Stat. § 632.32(5)(f) Stacking currently permitted if policy doesn't exclude it. Wyoming Case law Stacking allowed with separate policies unless clearly precluded by policy.

Example of Application: Owners Insurance Company v. Walsh

In 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit addressed the issue of stacking underinsured motorist (UIM) coverages under South Carolina law in a case involving a fatal collision between an insured riding his lawnmower and an underinsured motorist. The court ultimately held that stacking was not permitted. Owners Insurance Company v. Walsh, 134 F.4th 776 (4th Cir. 2025)

Background and Procedural History

The insured was operating a lawnmower when he was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle. The insured held two personal automobile policies, each providing $100,000 in bodily injury UIM limits and $50,000 in property damage coverage. After exhausting the at-fault driver's liability coverage, the estate sought to stack UIM limits from both policies for a total of $300,000. The insurer denied the request and tendered only $150,000, the UIM limit for a single vehicle.

The insurer then filed a declaratory judgment action, claiming it owed no additional UIM benefits to the policyholder. The estate counterclaimed for declaratory judgement, breach of contract, and bad faith. The district court granted summary judgment for the insurer, holding that the policy language prohibited stacking. The estate appealed, and the Fourth Circuit affirmed, concluding that the estate was not entitled to additional UIM benefits.

Fourth Circuit Ruling

One central issue in the case was whether the insured qualified as a Class I or Class II insured under South Carolina's UIM statute. If the insureds vehicle is involved in the accident (whether insured by the policy at issue or a separate policy), then the insured is considered Class I and entitled to stack coverage. In contrast, if the vehicle involved in the accident is not a scheduled vehicle (or not insured under a separate policy), then stacking is limited or entirely prohibited. Thus, the key question was whether the lawnmower qualified as a “vehicle” designed for use upon a highway.

The Fourth Circuit ultimately declined to decide that issue, explaining: “All of this semantic debate over what is meant by a ‘vehicle' or ‘motor vehicle' strikes us as somewhat beside the point, at least for purposes of this case. For even if the lawn mower were a statutory ‘vehicle,' there is no dispute that it was neither insured nor legally required to be insured.” In other words, because the lawnmower was not a covered or insurable vehicle under the policy, the insured could not qualify as a Class I insured. Under South Carolina law, when the accident does not involve a covered vehicle, an insured is not statutorily entitled to stack UIM coverage.

Therefore, the availability of stacking depended solely on the policy language. The policy contained an enforceable anti-stacking provision, and the Fourth Circuit concluded that stacking was thus barred.

Key Takeaways

To ensure clarity and avoid costly coverage disputes, insurers should include express language in their policies if they intend to prohibit the stacking of UIM benefits in jurisdictions in which they are permitted to do so. Even so, the Walsh case demonstrates that in jurisdictions where stacking is not required by law, the lack of an anti-stacking clause is not always dispositive.

As the Fourth Circuit explained, “At the end of the day, the policy text must remain the guide if premiums are to be precisely calculated and coverages are to be fairly ascertained.”

