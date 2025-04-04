Mailing Address Research Methods For Effective Remediation And Settlement Programs

When distributing payments as part of a remediation or settlement program or conducting a notice campaign, success is defined by how many intended recipients are reached. Whether you are sending informational notices or checks, finding recent and accurate addresses for intended recipients is essential to a successful distribution. The best method of research depends on the quality of the original data, the project budget, and the information available about the intended recipients. Remediation-related research often requires more in-depth methods than standard public records searches, which can yield imprecise results and often require the casting of a wide net. The methods below are appropriate for remediations and settlements because they provide results based on multiple data elements (name + social security number or name + previous address), so you can be assured the correct individual's address is identified.

At the beginning of a remediation or settlement program, you may already be aware that you are in possession of inaccurate or old address data for customers or class members. Utilizing a combination of the research methods below on the front end allows you to significantly reduce returned mail volume and return postage expenses. High returned mail volume due to a lack of initial research necessitates considerable effort after the first mailing, creating additional postage and investigation expenses.

Method 1: The USPS National Change of Address (NCOA) Database

The National Change of Address (NCOA) Database maintained by the United States Postal Service is a reliable, cost-effective research method (typically around half a cent per record). When an individual moves, they can register that move with the United States Postal Service, which records the change. The database includes approximately 160 million permanent change of address records, making it a robust resource for address updates. NCOA records are particularly beneficial for datasets that are considered mostly reliable but may have aged over time. Many printing vendors can seamlessly process your data through the NCOA database, which provides standardized results, ensuring addresses are in the correct format. If you are not working with a printing vendor, you will need to engage a licensed NCOA service provider or obtain a license to access the service. The results from the NCOA database may also include an updated zip code, enhancing the accuracy of your data.

Key Takeaways: Cheaper, better when original data is more reliable, requires original address to search

Method 2: Credit Reporting Agencies

Through platforms such as Westlaw CLEAR, LexisNexis (Accurint), and TransUnion, credit reporting agency data can be searched to identify recent and accurate addresses. Credit reporting agency searches are more suitable than the NCOA database if you or your client has less confidence in the source data, perhaps because the customers belong to a population that moves frequently or there is uncertainty regarding the accuracy of the original addresses. This service is particularly advantageous if you have no initial address, as the NCOA database requires an original address that might have changed. To obtain precise results, you will need the social security number (SSN) or taxpayer ID number (TIN) for each individual or business you are researching, which means this option is typically available only to certain industry clients who possess this information, such as financial, insurance, or healthcare industry companies. You can conduct individual searches for a person or a business, as well as batch searches when dealing with large volumes. A paid subscription is necessary for access, and while this option is more expensive than the NCOA database, it generally provides more comprehensive results with a high degree of accuracy.

Key Takeaways: Requires SSN, better when you have less reliable source data, original address to search is not required, better for difficult-to-track populations

Conclusion

Both methods of address research outlined above produce accurate results, but the best way to triangulate data and identify new addresses is to utilize both services prior to mailing. One approach, ideal for datasets that are already reasonably accurate or have not aged much, is to run all addresses that do not have an address change in the NCOA database through a credit reporting agency service. Another approach, ideal for older or more imperfect address data, is to run all available data through both databases, which allows you to cross-reference the results and leverage more data points, thereby producing the most accurate mail file possible.

USPS NCOA Database Credit Reporting Agency Databases Less expensive More expensive Requires original address to search Requires SSN or TIN for best results Better for more reliable source data Better for less reliable source data Research subject must have registered change with USPS Highly accurate results for most searches

