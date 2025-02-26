"All Things Litigation" Podcast: Kirstine Rogers On The Interplay Of Litigation Funding And Insurance (Podcast)

As both the litigation funding and litigation insurance industries grow, Certum Group Legal Director Kirstine Rogers recently appeared on Ted Farrell's All Things Litigation Finance Podcast.

Rogers talked about the diligence process that funders undertake before investing in a case. At first, litigation funding "sounded a little too good to be true," Rogers said. "Now that I'm on the other side of it, I see how much work and effort is put into ensuring that those cases are as good as everyone says they are."

She also discussed how funders' expertise in navigating high-level strategic decisions can add value to both litigants and counsel. "We have to function like the best of the contingent fee lawyers, and the best of the defense lawyers" when evaluating and monitoring cases, she said.

Rogers also talked about Certum's role as the sole U.S. provider of both litigation finance and litigation insurance solutions. "We have an insurance arm and a funding arm ... We like to think ourselves as a risk-transfer platform, so there really is a third bucket of risk that we're interested in, that may look like some combination of funding and insurance."

The podcast is available here

