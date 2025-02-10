ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Rebuilding After A Wildfire: Understanding Your Insurance Coverage Post-Disaster (Podcast)

LG
Lathrop GPM

Contributor

United States Insurance
Nancy Sher Cohen and Kim Winter

When wildfires strike, the road to recovery can be overwhelming — but understanding your insurance coverage shouldn't be. This informative webinar is designed to help property owners and businesses affected by the Los Angeles wildfires navigate the complexities of insurance claims. Nancy Sher Cohen and Kim Winter share practical tips for interpreting key policy provisions and responding to claim denials, ensuring a smoother recovery process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nancy Sher Cohen
Nancy Sher Cohen
Photo of Kim Winter
Kim Winter
