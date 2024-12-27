100 Episodes Of "Don't Take No For An Answer"! Thank You For Listening (Podcast)

self

Host Lynda A. Bennett, chair of the Insurance Recovery Practice at Lowenstein Sandler, introduces the100th episode of Don't Take No For An Answer. Since its launch, the podcast has interviewed guests from all corners of the insurance ecosystem to offer market insights, different perspectives, and practical tips to understand how insurance works and how to maximize recovery when claims are presented. Lynda describes the feedback from listeners, including clients, competitors, and adversaries across the country; she also lists the topics that sparked special interest, such as D&O risks, how to implement better risk management hygiene, and the intersection of insurance and bankruptcy. In case you missed any, just click on the links below to listen again!

Speakers:

Lynda A. Bennett, Partner and Chair, Insurance Recovery

Welcome to Don't Take No For An Answer. I'm your host, Lynda Bennett, chair of the Insurance Recovery Practice at Lowenstein Sandler, and today I am extending warm greetings to all of you insurance geeks out there and other consumers of our podcast. I'm so pleased that you've decided to drop in for a listen to our podcast on this very momentous day. That's because today we've gathered to record our 100th episode of Don't Take No For An Answer. In preparation for today's recording, I did a little research and learned that 90% of all podcasts don't make it past episode three. Turns out that fewer than 11% of all podcasts make it to episode 50.

Therefore, hitting episode 100 is truly putting us in some rarefied air, and that's all thanks to the loyal listenership that has consistently grown over time, a crackerjack roster of guests who generously shared their knowledge and insights about all things insurance, and an amazing team here at Lowenstein Sandler whose commitment to excellence in terms of content and production is second to none. Looking back, I can't believe this crazy idea I had to start a podcast about insurance coverage issues would even be considered, let alone embraced by my firm in the late fall of 2020. It must've been some kind of COVID fog thing that I was operating under at the time. While I've had 30 years to foster and grow my love of insurance, exclusively representing policyholders in all kinds of different coverage disputes, I, of course, had to wonder whether anyone else would share my passion enough to come on a show to talk about insurance and then find out if we could actually get anyone else to listen to us talk about it. Other than, of course, friends and family who had no choice in the matter.

As we embarked on putting together a podcast worth listening to, I leaned on my Lowenstein colleagues who are part of my insurance tribe, reached out to other Lowensteiners whose practice areas regularly intersect with insurance issues, and then underwent the process of sourcing a wide array of interesting external guests to come on the show to offer market insights, differing perspectives among the players involved in coverage disputes, and most important of all, share some practical tips to understand how insurance works and how to maximize recovery when claims are presented. Our amazing guests have included client representatives, insurance brokers, insurance underwriters, mediators, subject matter specialists, counsel representing insurers, and experts who support the claims adjustment process. We have kept our episodes intentionally short and digestible, usually running around 15 minutes long, and we have stayed firmly committed to keeping the conversation focused on identifying market trends, talking about claims activity, and exploring alternative risk management tools. We have shared best practices for navigating the underwriting and claims process and recorded a number of insurance 101 episodes that are designed to demystify and break down some of the complexities that seem to be necessary evils within most insurance and risk management programs. And let's be honest, no one other than your friendly neighborhood coverage lawyers at Lowenstein Sandler actually want to read and understand insurance policies that often are at least 30 pages long and can be many hundreds of pages longer than that. We pride ourselves on being insurance geeks who know how to navigate the nuances of the very complex web that is insurance coverage law, but also know how to communicate with our clients and network partners in plain and pragmatic terms that lead to a better overall experience when policies are purchased, renewed, or accessed for coverage after a claim is presented. It has been an incredibly fun and gratifying ride for the past three and a half years. Shortly after our episodes started to drop, a beautiful and wondrous thing happened. First, we feverishly tracked our stats and learned that people were indeed tuning in and our content seemed to be on point. However, what was even cooler was the outreach we received from folks inside and outside of our immediate networks, and that outreach literally came from across the country. Clients, competitors, and adversaries provided praise for the podcast, and some of them eventually became guests on the show. We also received excellent feedback from new friends and contacts who made terrific suggestions for follow-up episodes that led us to go deeper on some of our topics. As the 100th episode approached, I got a little nostalgic and took a walk down memory lane to review some of our most popular episodes. It's hard to isolate the very best ones because we have more than 1,600 average listens across all of our episodes, and several of our episodes reached more than 3,500 listeners. As I look to identify trends, the episodes that focus on D&O risks, how to implement better risk management hygiene, and the intersection of insurance and bankruptcy seem to stand out in the crowd. Many of our insurance 101 episodes also enjoy a large listenership because we break down the ABCs of D&O coverage, explain who the players are in an insurance dispute, provide understandable overviews of some of the most complex insurance products like cyber and reps and warranty coverage, and talk about the nuts and bolts of defense coverage and how to maximize it. If any of these topics pique your interest, you can take a listen by clicking the links in our show notes for this episode. And of course, you can take a spin through our entire catalog of episodes by going to the Lowenstein Sandler website. In a profession where it is hard to find the time to do anything that is not related to an active matter or more pointedly a billable hour, I must say that this experience has been a terrific career enhancer, as I have learned a lot from our guests and my colleagues. It has also been invigorating to find a new way to share my knowledge on a topic that is near and dear to my heart in such a fun and dynamic setting. I want to warmly thank our listeners for their loyalty and attention. I also must express my sincere thanks and gratitude to my insurance recovery comrades in arms, and in particular my co-hosts, Michael Lichtenstein, Eric Jesse, Heather Weaver, and Alex Corson for their significant contributions toward the success of Don't Take No For An Answer and especially for raising the fun factor in all of our discussions. And finally, I want to give a tremendous shout out of thanks, gratitude and love for our marketing team who has been part of the production of each and every episode. Katie Simons, Rosa Colon, Melanie Canto, and Marissa Rugal on behalf of the entire Insurance Recovery Group, thank you for all that you do to make this podcast the top shelf production that it is week in and week out. Now, before I sign off for 2024, if you've got any topics, trends, or coverage issues you'd like to learn more about or you have a burning desire to come on our show to geek out on an insurance topic, please reach out. We are hard at work populating our calendar for next year, and we always welcome feedback and fresh ideas. Wishing you all a very wonderful holiday season and we look forward to continuing the conversation in 2025. 