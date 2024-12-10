ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Into The Breach Podcast - Episode 36: The Role Of Underwriting Counsel In The RWI Process

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe...
United States Insurance
Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena Usenheimer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Into the Breach Podcast - Episode 36: The Role of Underwriting Counsel in the RWI Process

In the latest episode of Into the Breach, Bryan and Gena tackle a topic near and dear to their hearts: the critical role that underwriting counsel play in the RWI process. For this enlightening discussion, our hosts are joined by Sara Josselyn, a Partner at Gowling WLG, who frequently serves as underwriting counsel to RWI insurers in Canada.

Topics discussed include:

  • How Sara's work as a corporate attorney prepared her to serve as underwriting counsel for insurers
  • The launch of Sara's underwriting counsel practice at Gowling WLG
  • What Sara is seeing in the M&A markets now in her role as underwriting counsel
  • How Sara tailors her process to meet the needs of individual insurers
  • The continued growth of RWI in Canada and emerging trends in the Canadian market
  • The movement towards shorter underwriting calls and a more efficient underwriting process
  • How Sara works with her subject matter specialists to deliver positive client outcomes
  • Sara's favorite "secret" destination in Canada to visit

Related Trends

Representations and Warranties Insurance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bryan M. O'Keefe
Bryan M. O'Keefe
Photo of Gena Usenheimer
Gena Usenheimer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More