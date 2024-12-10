Into the Breach Podcast - Episode 36: The Role of Underwriting Counsel in the RWI Process

self

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

In the latest episode of Into the Breach, Bryan and Gena tackle a topic near and dear to their hearts: the critical role that underwriting counsel play in the RWI process. For this enlightening discussion, our hosts are joined by Sara Josselyn, a Partner at Gowling WLG, who frequently serves as underwriting counsel to RWI insurers in Canada.

Topics discussed include:

How Sara's work as a corporate attorney prepared her to serve as underwriting counsel for insurers

The launch of Sara's underwriting counsel practice at Gowling WLG

What Sara is seeing in the M&A markets now in her role as underwriting counsel

How Sara tailors her process to meet the needs of individual insurers

The continued growth of RWI in Canada and emerging trends in the Canadian market

The movement towards shorter underwriting calls and a more efficient underwriting process

How Sara works with her subject matter specialists to deliver positive client outcomes

Sara's favorite "secret" destination in Canada to visit

Related Trends

Representations and Warranties Insurance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.