3 Recent Estate Tax Court Cases On Split-Dollar Life Insurance

Under a split-dollar life insurance arrangement, a third party pays the insurance premiums on an insured person but maintains a right to reimbursement of some or all of the premiums. Although these insurance packages originated in the employer-employee context, taxpayers have started using them more in other settings, including in estate planning. Therefore, it is no surprise that the U.S. Tax Court has been called upon more recently to answer questions concerning the estate tax consequences of these transactions.

As discussed below, the three decisions—Estate of Cahill, Estate of Morrissette, and Estate of Levine—shared many commonalities. In addition to involving split-dollar contracts, the IRS attacked all three arrangements under sections 2036 and 2038 of the Code, either of which, if applicable, requires inclusion of the transferred property in the decedent's gross estate.

Section 2036 And 2038

The estate tax regime imposes a tax on the transfer of wealth. It works in tandem with the gift tax. To ensure taxpayers can't get around each of these, Congress enacted provisions in the Code aimed at requiring inclusion of certain assets in a decedent's estate, even if the decedent did not hold title to the property. Two of these provisions are sections 2036 and 2038.

For either section 2036 or section 2038 to apply, the decedent must have made an inter vivos transfer of property. In addition, the property transfer must not have been a bona fide sale for adequate and full consideration (more on this later). If these two requirements are met, section 2036 applies if the decedent had possession or enjoyment of, or the right to income from, the property at the time of the decedent's death. Alternatively, section 2038 applies if, in addition to the requirements above, the decedent held at death or three years prior to death a right to alter, amend, revoke, or terminate the enjoyment of the transferred property.

Significantly, sections 2038 and 2038 apply even if the prescribed rights are held in conjunction with another person.

Similarities In The Three Cases

The Tax Court analyzed the intersection of sections 2036 and 2038 with split-dollar contracts in Estate of Cahill, Estate of Morrissette, and Estate of Levine. All three cases share many similarities.

In each case, the taxpayers (later the decedents) settled revocable and irrevocable trusts. The revocable trusts functioned to pay the premiums on life insurance policies, all of which had cash-surrender values. In turn, the irrevocable trusts held ownership of the policies. All of the policies insured the taxpayers' children or their children's spouses.

Moreover, all of the revocable and irrevocable trusts entered into split-dollar life insurance agreements. Under these contracts, the revocable trusts received, in exchange for their premium payments, the rights to repayment—generally, the greater of the premiums paid or the cash-surrender values upon the death of the insured or the terminations of the agreements.

Major differences in each case related to the termination agreements or the reasons the taxpayers entered into the split-dollar contracts.

Estate of Cahill

In Estate of Cahill, T.C. Memo. 2018-84, the taxpayer entered into the split-dollar life insurance arrangement when he was 90 years old. Under the contract, the trustee of the revocable trust (i.e., the trust paying the insurance premiums) and the trustee of the irrevocable trust (i.e., the owner of the policies) could mutually terminate the split-dollar agreement. Put another way, neither party could unilaterally terminate the contract on its own.

Under this arrangement, the revocable trust paid $10 million of premiums on the policies. Based on governing gift-tax regulations associated with split-dollar life insurance, the taxpayer reported the premium payments as gifts valued at $7,500. A year later, the taxpayer passed away when the cash-surrender value of the policies was $9.6 million. The executor claimed on the Form 706 that the revocable trust's rights in the split-dollar contracts should be valued at $183,000. After an audit, the IRS disagreed and concluded that the fair market value of those rights should be the cash-surrender value of the policies, or $9.6 million.

On summary judgment, the estate contended that sections 2036 and 2038 did not apply as a matter of law. The Tax Court disagreed and reasoned that both provisions applied because the decedent held rights to terminate the split-dollar contracts in conjunction with another party (i.e., the trustee of the irrevocable trust).

Estate of Morrissette

In Estate of Morrissette, T.C. Memo. 2021-60, the taxpayer and her husband created a successful transportation and moving company. As their children (three brothers), grew older, they began working for the company, eventually rising to serve as the company's executives. However, the children had a history of not getting along and were routinely fighting over the company and its business decisions.

Prior to her husband's death, the taxpayer and her husband had shared common desires for their children and grandchildren to take over the company. Consistent with these wishes, they established estate plans that would cause their ownership to flow down to their children and grandchildren after their respective deaths. But after the husband's death, the family grew concerned that the taxpayer's remaining estate plan failed to provide sufficient liquidity for her estate to pay estate taxes upon her death. The family spoke to a life insurance agent who advised them to consider split-dollar life insurance.

The split-dollar life insurance arrangement used in Estate of Morrissette was similar to the one used in Estate of Cahill. The taxpayer used a revocable trust to pay the life insurance premiums on policies held by three irrevocable trusts (one for each brother). Each of the children were named as insureds with the other two children having rights to some of the proceeds at death. And similar to Estate of Cahill, the revocable and irrevocable trusts had an agreement in which they could mutually terminate the split-dollar contracts.

But in addition to the split-dollar contracts, the three brothers entered into shareholder agreements. These agreements provided restrictions on the transfer of the company's stock and also contained buy-sell rights exercisable upon the death of each brother. To fund the buy-sell rights, the parties intended to use the split-dollar life insurance proceeds.

With these arrangements in place, the revocable trust paid approximately $30 million of premiums. When the taxpayer passed away, the policies had cash-surrender values of roughly $32 million. On the Form 706, the executor valued the split-dollar rights at $7.5 million (conceding later, in Tax Court, that the amount should have been increased to $10.5 million). After an audit, the IRS argued that the estate should have valued the split-dollar rights at their cash-surrender values, or $32 million.

Although the facts were somewhat similar to those in Estate of Cahill, the Tax Court held that sections 2036 and 2038 did not apply. Rather, the court concluded that the bona-fide sale exception exempted the cash-surrender values of the life insurance policies because the decedent had a legitimate and significant nontax purpose for entering into the split-dollar agreement. In addition, the court reasoned that she had received adequate and full consideration in money or money's worth for the premium payments. For example, the court noted that there was ample evidence to show that the decedent had always intended to keep the company's ownership within the family and that the arrangement permitted a smooth transition of this ownership amongst the family's generations. Regarding the full and adequate consideration requirement, the court reasoned that the decedent received a tax-free buildup in the life insurance policies and other intangible benefits.

Notably, the estate did not obtain a complete victory. The court later held partially in favor of the IRS on issues pertaining to the valuation of the split-dollar rights, concluding that those values were more than the $10.5 million conceded by the estate. Due to these erroneous valuations, the court also held that penalties should apply.

Estate of Levine

In Estate of Levine, 158 T.C. 58 (2022), the taxpayer had a gross estate of approximately $25 million. She visited an estate attorney who advised her to enter into a split-dollar insurance arrangement. This arrangement closely mirrored the ones used in Estate of Cahill and Estate of Morrissette with one critical distinction: the revocable trust had no right to terminate the split-dollar contract. Rather, the irrevocable trust only held that right through a third-party individual who served as that trust's investment committee.

Through the split-dollar contract, the revocable trust paid $6.5 million of insurance premiums. When the taxpayer passed away, the insurance policies had cash-surrender values of $6.2 million. On the Form 706, the executor valued the revocable trust's split-dollar rights at $2 million. Predictably, the IRS argued that the estate undervalued those rights and that they should be valued at the cash-surrender value of $6.2 million.

The Tax Court disagreed with the IRS. Unlike the split-dollar contracts at issue in Estate of Cahill and Estate of Morrissette, the termination provision in Estate of Levine only allowed the irrevocable trust's investment committee to terminate the contract. In this regard, the court noted that the investment committee—i.e., the third-party individual—had fiduciary obligations to act in the best interest of the trust's beneficiaries. Accordingly, the court found that neither section 2036 nor section 2038 applied. In addition, because there was no dispute about the valuation reported on the Form 706, the court found in favor of the estate and upheld the $2 million split-dollar valuation.

Conclusion

The three recent Tax Court decisions on split-dollar life insurance agreements provide remarkable illustrations of the applicability and limitations of sections 2036 and 2038. Because the IRS will likely continue to fight these types of contracts, tax professionals would be wise to follow Estate of Levine as closely as possible when their clients want to utilize split-dollar contracts for estate planning purposes.

