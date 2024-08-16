ARTICLE
16 August 2024

What Catastrophe Loss Victims Need To Know: Common Early Issues In Property Claims (Part 1) (Podcast)

With hurricane season underway and wildfires ravaging parts of California, understanding how to go about an insurance claim after a natural disaster is as important as ever.
With hurricane season underway and wildfires ravaging parts of California, understanding how to go about an insurance claim after a natural disaster is as important as ever. In part one of a two-part series on the topic, Matt Weaver, Chris Kuleba and Jessica Gopiao take listeners through many of the issues commonly faced by property owners immediately following a loss or potential loss and offer important advice for anyone in such a situation.

