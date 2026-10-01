The Secured Creditor’s Playbook For Section 363 Sales

Key Takeaways:

Section 363 allows a debtor to sell estate assets outside the ordinary course, often “free and clear” of liens, claims, and other encumbrances. For a secured creditor, that can be an opportunity or a problem. Section 363(k) generally allows the creditor to credit bid its allowed claim rather than bring new cash to the auction. Just as important, the creditor may be able to shape the sale process before bidding begins. Sitting on the sidelines can mean watching the collateral get sold under procedures the creditor had no hand in negotiating.

The practical lesson is simple: get involved early. Review the proposed bid procedures, preserve credit-bidding rights, address adequate protection under § 363(e), and pay attention to the marketing process, the stalking horse deal, and the proposed sale order. By the time the auction arrives, much of the leverage may already be gone.

Section 363 sales have become a routine feature of commercial bankruptcy cases. A Chapter 11 case may be headed toward a plan of reorganization, but in many cases all or substantially all of the debtor’s assets are sold under 11 U.S.C. § 363(b), sometimes well before a plan is filed. For a creditor holding a first-priority lien on the assets being sold, the sale may effectively determine the recovery. That makes the bid-procedures stage particularly important.

The Mechanics of a Section 363 Sale

Section 363(b) permits a debtor in possession or trustee to sell estate property outside the ordinary course after notice, a hearing, and court approval. Courts generally apply the business judgment standard: is there a sound business reason for the sale, and has the debtor pursued the transaction in good faith?

The process usually starts with a motion to approve bid procedures. Those procedures set the schedule, minimum bid requirements, auction rules, and other terms that will govern the sale. If there is a stalking horse, its offer establishes the initial floor. Qualified competing bids may then lead to an auction, followed by court approval of the winning transaction.

Section 363(f) is what makes these sales especially attractive to buyers. If one of its five statutory conditions is satisfied, the property can be sold “free and clear” of liens, claims, interests, and encumbrances. For the lienholder, however, that means the details of the sale order matter a great deal.

Credit Bidding: The Secured Creditor’s Most Powerful Tool

For a secured creditor, few rights in the sale process matter more than the right to credit bid under § 363(k). Instead of funding a cash bid, the creditor may bid up to its allowed secured claim using the debt itself. That gives the creditor a way to protect against a sale at a price it believes materially undervalues the collateral.

The leverage is obvious. If the cash bids are too low, the creditor can bid for the collateral itself. Even if it has no desire to own the asset, the ability to credit bid can force other bidders to put more money on the table. In RadLAX Gateway Hotel, LLC v. Amalgamated Bank, 566 U.S. 639 (2012), the Supreme Court confirmed that a plan cannot sell collateral free and clear without allowing credit bidding.

The right is not absolute. Section 363(k) permits a court to limit or deny credit bidding “for cause.” Issues may arise where the claim is genuinely disputed, the credit bid threatens to chill bidding, or the creditor has engaged in inequitable conduct. A secured creditor that expects opposition to its credit bid should address those issues before the auction, not for the first time on auction day.

The “Free and Clear” Sale Under § 363(f)

A sale free and clear under § 363(f) is available only if at least one of five conditions is met: (1) nonbankruptcy law permits it; (2) the interest holder consents; (3) the interest is a lien and the price exceeds the aggregate value of all liens on the property; (4) the interest is in bona fide dispute; or (5) the holder could be compelled to accept a money satisfaction in a legal or equitable proceeding.

A secured creditor should not simply assume the debtor has satisfied § 363(f). Identify the subsection the debtor is relying on and decide whether it actually applies. If the sale goes forward free and clear, the lien will typically attach to the proceeds in the same priority, but that is cold comfort if the proceeds are insufficient to pay the secured debt in full.

Adequate Protection and the Right to Be Heard

Section 363(e) gives a secured creditor the right to adequate protection of its interest in property proposed for sale. Depending on the circumstances, that may take the form of cash payments, replacement liens, or other relief providing the “indubitable equivalent.” This is another issue best addressed early, and any consent to the sale should be tied to adequate protection the creditor can live with.

Creditors also have the right to object and be heard. Depending on the case, the fight may be over price, the competitiveness of the bid procedures, whether the buyer qualifies as a “good faith purchaser” under § 363(m), or whether the proposed transaction crosses the line into a “sub rosa plan” by effectively dictating reorganization terms without the protections of plan confirmation.

Considerations for Maximizing Recovery

The best time for a secured creditor to influence a § 363 sale is usually before the auction. A few points deserve extra attention:

Negotiate the bid procedures . Bid increments, marketing time, qualification requirements, and outreach to potential buyers can materially affect whether a real auction develops.

Scrutinize stalking horse protections . A reasonable break-up fee or expense reimbursement may be justified, but overly generous protections can discourage the very competing bids the process is supposed to attract.

Use DIP financing strategically . A creditor providing DIP financing may be able to negotiate milestones, consent rights over material sale terms, and superpriority administrative expense claims that protect its position as the case moves toward a sale.

Watch for insider dealing or collusion . A transaction that suppresses value deserves close attention. Section 363(m) provides important protection to a good-faith purchaser, but fraud or collusion can put that protection at risk.

Conclusion

For many secured creditors, the § 363 sale is the case. Once the collateral is sold, the fight over value has largely been decided. Credit bidding, adequate protection, and objections to the sale process can provide substantial leverage, but that leverage is most useful before the sale procedures and auction are locked in.