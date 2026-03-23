Ruling Makes Clear A Simple Path To Chapter 15 Recognition

A pre-petition retainer held in a US bank account is enough to qualify a foreign debtor for Chapter 15 bankruptcy recognition. The Southern District of Texas in In re Siu Fung Ceramics Holdings ruled that §109(a) of the Bankruptcy Code applies to Chapter 15 bankruptcy cases.

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Bottom Line

A pre-petition retainer held in a US bank account is enough to qualify a foreign debtor for Chapter 15 bankruptcy recognition. The Southern District of Texas in In re Siu Fung Ceramics Holdings ruled that §109(a) of the Bankruptcy Code applies to Chapter 15 bankruptcy cases. Section 109 requires only that a debtor "resides or has a domicile, a place of business, or property in the United States." The court then made clear that a simple pre-petition retainer held in a US bank account satisfies this requirement.

Unfortunately for the prospective Chapter 15 debtor in the case at hand, the court denied recognition of both the Hong Kong corporate liquidations and Mr. Lee's individual bankruptcy. Why? Because on the date recognition was sought, no property had been placed in the relevant jurisdiction.

Background

The Siu-Fung Group restructured before the Hong Kong High Court in 2000, and chairman Siu-Fung Siegfried Lee received a bankruptcy discharge from the same court in 2005. Mr. Lee moved to the United States in 2016. On July 19, 2024, the Siu-Fung Group's joint liquidators and Mr. Lee's bankruptcy trustees sought Chapter 15 recognition of both foreign proceedings. Judge Pérez issued a Memorandum Opinion on February 10, 2026, denying recognition in both matters.

Holdings

The court held that §109(a) serves as an eligibility threshold for Chapter 15 debtors. Because eligibility is determined as of the petition date, neither the corporate group nor Mr. Lee satisfied the requirement. The corporate liquidations lacked property in the United States on the petition date, and a $1,200 post‑petition retainer deposited nine months later did not retroactively cure ineligibility. The court also rejected the notion that decades‑old, unfiled fraudulent‑transfer claims involving assets once located in Hong Kong or China were concrete enough to constitute US property.

The court reached the same result for Mr. Lee's 2001 individual bankruptcy case. It found that his main center of interests was in the United States—based on his long‑term residence, tax history, employment, and L‑1A status—so foreign‑main recognition was unavailable. Foreign‑non‑main recognition also failed because he had no ongoing establishment or non‑transitory business presence in Hong Kong after 2022.

Circuit Split

Circuits are still split on this issue. The Second Circuit's In re Barnet decision remains the leading authority applying §109(a) to Chapter 15, requiring a debtor to have a US domicile, place of business, or property on the petition date. The Eleventh Circuit's decision in Al Zawawi reached a different result, holding that §109(a) does not apply in Chapter 15 cases, though a concurring opinion in that case observed that the statutes could be harmonized. The Fifth Circuit has not yet spoken, leaving district and bankruptcy courts—such as the Southern District of Texas—to adopt Barnet's reasoning as persuasive.

Practical Guidance for Chapter 15 Filers

Because eligibility hinges on the petition date, parties who wish to file for Chapter 15 recognition must at least own property in the US before filing. Those seeking to rely on US causes of action must present concrete, non‑speculative evidence, such as a complaint already on file or identifiable US assets. For individuals, the case reinforces that the "center of main interests" analysis follows the realities of daily life; long‑term residence, employment, and tax ties in the United States can undermine foreign‑main recognition even when a foreign case remains open. Non‑main recognition likewise demands evidence of ongoing business activity abroad, not merely historical ties.

On the positive side, the case also makes clear that securing Chapter 15 eligibility in the United States based on "presence" or asset requirements remains an easy test.

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