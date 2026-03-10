The Unraveling Of Saks Fifth Avenue | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

In this episode of the Fashion Law Network, Kasia examines the rapid collapse of Saks Fifth Avenue and the recent Chapter 11 filing that has sent shockwaves through the luxury retail market.

Kasia unpacks how Saks Global moved from iconic department store to bankruptcy court in record time—amid mounting debt, unpaid vendors, and a retail "death spiral" marked by thinning inventory and declining consumer confidence. The episode also explores the company's corporate structure, Hudson's Bay strategy, intellectual property maneuvers, and what a leaner, restructured future could look like for high-end retail.

🎙️ Episode Highlights:

(00:00) Introduction to Saks' Bankruptcy and CEO

(03:39) Corporate Structure, Hudson's Bay Strategy, and IP Sale

(9:04) From Founding to Chapter 11: Saks Fifth Avenue's Journey

(15:00) Saks' Restructuring, Market Challenges, and Future Outlook

