ARTICLE
2 May 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Can 23andMe's User Data Be Sold In Bankruptcy? (With Kim Lewinksi)

D
Dykema

Contributor

Dykema logo

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

Explore Firm Details
When companies like 23andMe go bankrupt, their assets—including customer data—can be up for grabs.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Kim Lewinski

When companies like 23andMe go bankrupt, their assets—including customer data—can be up for grabs. That raises big questions for businesses handling sensitive information, from whether or not data can be treated as a sellable asset, to what happens to contracts when bankruptcy triggers an automatic stay. Kim Lewinski explains.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kim Lewinski
Kim Lewinski
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More