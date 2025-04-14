US Court Rejects Johnson & Johnson Bankruptcy Bid

On March 31, 2025, a US bankruptcy court rejected another plan by a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary to use bankruptcy to address talcum powder claims filed against J&J by cancer victims.

The rejected proposal sought to resolve claims pursued by people who are alleging injuries as a result of developing cancer from the use of J&J hygienic powder products (including baby powder) that contained talc – a substance classified as a probable carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) – and which were globally discontinued by the company in 2022.

Following this latest dismissal – the third rejected proposal brought by a J&J subsidiary in an effort to use the US bankruptcy system to resolve talc lawsuits – Johnson & Johnson has announced it will forego settlement talks with plaintiff lawyers and will now actively litigate the civil suits against them in the US, potentially finally allowing thousands of victims to have their day in court.

Cancer victims who used discontinued talcum powder are pursuing justice against J&J

For years Johnson & Johnson has been involved in lawsuits brought by cancer patients (particularly women suffering from ovarian cancer) accusing J&J of knowingly selling talcum powder-based hygiene products (including Johnson's Baby Powder) that were carcinogenic.

In 2010, IARC – the specialized cancer agency of the World Health Organization – classified the perineal use of talc-based body powder as a group "2B" carcinogenic agent (i.e. possibly carcinogenic to humans). And, in 2024, following further research and evaluation, all forms of talc were reclassified as more dangerous "2A" carcinogens (probably carcinogenic to humans).

Though J&J continues to publicly assert that the talc lawsuits are "meritless", in 2020 J&J announced it would end sales of talc products in America and it subsequently discontinued the products globally (read this prior blog for more info). In October 2021, facing US$3.5 billion in verdicts and settlements and more than 38,000 cancer cases regarding its talc products, J&J used a rule under Texas law to assign its liabilities for talc claims to a new subsidiary and attempted to pursue a bankruptcy for the newly created subsidiary as a way to resolve all the US cancer lawsuits against the company.

Multiple courts have rejected J&J's attempts to force talc claims into a bankruptcy plan

This most recent dismissal of a proposed bankruptcy plan brought by a J&J subsidiary marks the third failed attempt by the J&J group of companies to use the US bankruptcy court system to resolve talcum powder claims.

The company first attempted the strategy court back in 2021. The initial bankruptcy case went all the way to the US Court of Appeals, who dismissed the case in January 2023, and a second attempt was then dismissed by a NJ bankruptcy court judge in July 2023 (Read prior blogs on the first and second cases). This failed third attempt, in a Texas court, appears like it may be the last, as J&J has announced it will not "pursue a protracted appeal" and will "litigate every filed case".

