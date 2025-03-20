Pryor Cashman Welcomes Partner Joseph Shifer To Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights Group

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Joseph A. Shifer has joined the firm as a partner in the Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights Group. Joe comes to Pryor Cashman from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, where he advised clients on some of the largest restructurings over the last two decades. He is based in New York.

"This is an exciting addition for our group," said Seth H. Lieberman, chair of Pryor Cashman's Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights Group and co-chair of the Corporate Trust Practice. "I've known Joe for almost 15 years. He brings a record of experience in high-stakes restructurings and a level of strategic insight that will enormously benefit our clients and our firm."

Joe focuses his practice on bankruptcy, restructuring, and creditors' rights matters, representing various stakeholders in Chapter 11 cases and out-of-court workouts with monetary stakes often reaching into the billions of dollars. He has advised individual creditors, creditors' committees, ad hoc creditor groups, distressed investors, and financial institutions in restructurings across diverse industries such as energy, financial services, shipping, retail, and healthcare. He has represented clients in the closely watched bankruptcies and restructurings of Purdue Pharma, Endo International plc, FirstEnergy Solutions, LATAM Airlines, Constellation Enterprises, Seadrill Ltd., Residential Capital (GMAC Mortgage), and General Maritime Corp., among many others.

"Joe is a highly respected practitioner whose background will make him a valuable addition to the firm and an incredible resource for our clients," said David C. Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "His experience in the most complex restructurings and demonstrated ability to navigate high-stakes bankruptcy matters will be an enormous asset to our Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights Group."

"I am eager to join Pryor Cashman and collaborate with such an outstanding team," said Joe. "My experience complements the firm's history of work for creditors and other parties in challenging and high-profile bankruptcies and workouts, and I look forward to contributing to its ongoing success."

Joe received a B.A. from Brooklyn College and his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center. From 2014-22, he was recognized as a New York Super Lawyers Rising Star.

