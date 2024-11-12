ARTICLE
12 November 2024

TMA Chicago Midwest Podcast Hosted By Paul Musser | Jamie Sprayregen On His Illustrious Career And Industry Trends

In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest podcast, Jamie Sprayregen, Vice Chairman at Hilco Global, shares insights from his journey in the field of restructuring, the serendipitous events that shaped his career...
In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest podcast, Jamie Sprayregen, Vice Chairman at Hilco Global, shares insights from his journey in the field of restructuring, the serendipitous events that shaped his career and the strategies he employed to build a wildly successful practice. He discusses his time at prominent firms such as Kirkland & Ellis, where he founded its renowned Restructuring Group, Goldman Sachs and Hilco Global, as well as his vision for the future of the firm. Jamie goes on to discuss the importance of creativity and commercial pragmatism in the legal space, particularly in restructuring, and the evolving landscape of bankruptcy practice, highlighting the rise of liability management transactions, the growth of private credit and the shift toward out-of-court restructurings. Finally, he emphasizes the value of participating in professional organizations such as TMA to foster meaningful relationships and develop one's network.

Jamie encourages our podcast listeners to send him questions in advance of his conversation with keynote speaker Bob Costas, which he will be moderating, at the upcoming TMA Chicago Midwest's 16th Annual Executive Speaker Forum. You can reach Jamie at jsprayregen@hilcoglobal.com.

