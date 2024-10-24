True Value Company LLC, a wholesale hardware supplier, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (Case No. 24-12337)...

Farrell Fritz provides comprehensive legal expertise to businesses and individuals across the New York metropolitan area. The firm collaborates closely with clients to support business growth, resolve disputes, and manage wealth transitions. Inclusivity is central to its culture, fostering equality and diversity in professional development and client service. Farrell Fritz is committed to recruiting and promoting diverse talent, ensuring equitable opportunities within the firm. Additionally, the firm actively supports local communities through pro bono legal services, contributing positively to the region it serves.

True Value Company LLC, a wholesale hardware supplier, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (Case No. 24-12337), seeking to sell its business to Fort Wayne, Indiana-based rival Do It Best Corp.

True Value is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers, serving approximately 4,500 stores worldwide. True Value retail stores, which are independently owned and operated, will remain open during the bankruptcy process, and the wholesaler said it will continue to supply products to those locations.

According to court filings, the company commenced the bankruptcy case after a robust prepetition marketing process that resulted in the execution of an asset purchase agreement with Do It Best to serve as the "stalking horse" bidder for True Value's assets, agreeing to pay $153 million in cash, assume liabilities of up to $45 million, and offer employment to certain True Value employees. True Value seeks to close the sale, which remains subject to higher and better offers, by the end of the year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.