16 September 2024

TMA Chicago Midwest Podcast Hosted By Paul Musser | Sandy Prabhakar On Managing Distressed Situations As An Investment Banker (Podcast)

In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest podcast, Sandy Prabhakar, managing director at Armory, shares insights from his more than 20 years of experience.
In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest podcast, Sandy Prabhakar, managing director at Armory, shares insights from his more than 20 years of experience. He discusses the typical distressed situations where investment bankers are brought in to help, the process of distressed sales and refinancing, and key differences between out-of-court and in-court transactions. Sandy also shares strategies for addressing regulatory issues in distressed M&A, as well as the current trends and his outlook for the future. He goes on to discuss his years-long involvement in the TMA Chicago Midwest chapter, where he currently serves as treasurer, along with the importance of young professionals' participation in organizations such as TMA.

