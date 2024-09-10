ARTICLE
10 September 2024

Circuit Courts Split On Review Of Bankruptcy Court's Denial Of Motion To Dismiss

SR
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Contributor

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP logo
With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In his latest article for The Bankruptcy Strategist titled, "Circuit Courts Split On Review of Bankruptcy Court's Denial of Motion to Dismiss," Schulte Roth & Zabel of counsel...
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Photo of Michael L. Cook
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In his latest article for The Bankruptcy Strategisttitled, "Circuit Courts Split On Review of Bankruptcy Court's Denial of Motion to Dismiss," Schulte Roth & Zabel of counsel Michael L. Cook discusses the division of appellate courts in reviewing bankruptcy court denials of motions to dismiss cases, with recent contradictory rulings highlighting this split.

Appellate courts are split on whether to review a bankruptcy court's denial of a motion to dismiss an entire case. Two district judges within the past few months, hearing appeals from the bankruptcy court, have reached contrary results that underline the split among the nation's courts of appeals noted below. See, e.g., In re Maison Royale, LLC, 2024 WL 2699994 (E.D. La. May 24, 2024) (denied leave to appeal interlocutory order that denied a creditor's "motion to dismiss the bankruptcy case due to bad faith filing.") citing In re Phillips, 844 F.2d 230 (5th Cir. 1988); contra, In re AIG Financial Products Corp., 2024 WL 810051 (D. Del. Feb. 27, 2024) (order denying dismissal of Chapter 11 case is final and appealable), citing In re Brown, 916 F.2d 120 (3d Cir. 1990). As discussed in this article, if Congress does not resolve this particular circuit split, appellate courts should adopt the Third Circuit's "pragmatic" approach to review these denial orders.

Read the article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael L. Cook
Michael L. Cook
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More