15 July 2024

TMA Chicago Midwest Podcast Hosted By Paul Musser | Robert Meyers On Refinancing Distressed Loans And Deepening Relationships (Podcast)

In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest podcast, Robert Meyers, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Republic Business Credit, discusses the role of refinancing and lending in today's...
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest podcast, Robert Meyers, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Republic Business Credit, discusses the role of refinancing and lending in today's restructuring landscape. Rob provides insights into the refinancing process and the flexibility that non-bank lenders have in stepping in when banks are looking to exit. He highlights the value of being proactive and following up with industry contacts to improve a company's chances of getting refinanced. Rob goes on to share his experiences and challenges as a past president of the TMA Chicago Midwest chapter, as well as the importance of deepening relationships and getting involved in professional organizations such as TMA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

