Inside The Isle Of Man TT: Racing, Risk, And Reinvention With Paul Phillips (Podcast)

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200 mph speeds. Public roads. An entire island at stake.

In this episode, Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport at the Isle of Man Government, joins Jonny Gray to explore how the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) has evolved from an event in decline into a globally recognised sporting platform.

Operating at the intersection of sport, government, and community, Paul shares what it takes to balance commercial growth, stakeholder expectations, authenticity, and risk while managing one of the world’s most complex sporting events.

From growing global audiences to the impact of a major Hollywood film, the conversation explores how the TT continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage.

Listen now.