This month, the restaurant industry is buzzing with major news:
Sonic has permanently launched a $1.99 value menu, Elite Restaurant
Group acquired 100% of Mod Pizza, Perkins launched the Great
American Trio, offering three breakfast meals priced at $5, $6, and
$7, and Swahili Village in Washington, DC settled a wage theft
lawsuit. The big story? Darden's 'Texas-Sized'
Acquisition.
