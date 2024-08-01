ARTICLE
1 August 2024

July Happenings And Darden's 'Texas-Sized' Acquisition

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore
This month, the restaurant industry is buzzing with major news: Sonic has permanently launched a $1.99 value menu, Elite Restaurant Group acquired 100% of Mod Pizza, Perkins launched the Great American Trio...
United States Strategy
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This month, the restaurant industry is buzzing with major news: Sonic has permanently launched a $1.99 value menu, Elite Restaurant Group acquired 100% of Mod Pizza, Perkins launched the Great American Trio, offering three breakfast meals priced at $5, $6, and $7, and Swahili Village in Washington, DC settled a wage theft lawsuit. The big story? Darden's 'Texas-Sized' Acquisition.

Stay updated with the latest in restaurant industry trends and strategies by reading more in our newsletter:

1500802a.jpg
1500802b.jpg
1500802c.jpg
1500802d.jpg
1500802e.jpg
1500802f.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More