Gabe Galanda Dispels "Federal Indian Blood Quantum Fiction" In New Book

Gabe Galanda's essay, "The Federal Indian Blood Quantum Fiction," was published in a new book this month, "Beyond Blood Quantum: Refusal to Disappear."

The book is the second volume of "The Great Vanishing Act: Blood Quantum and the Future of Native Nations," which was published in 2016. In the new book, voices from Indian Country convey the insidious impacts of the Indian Reorganization Act confronting the existential and pragmatic questions facing many Native Nations to determine who is—and who is not—a citizen.

Gabe assails blood quantum as a colonial racial fiction. Here's the introduction:

Indian blood quantum is a fiction. It is made up. It is fake. It is pretend.1

It began as colonial racial fiction.2 It morphed into federal legal fiction.3 It now exists as widespread tribal political fiction.4

It is and always has been fictional that certain percentages of "Indian" or other racial blood run through Indigenous people's veins. Human blood simply cannot be reduced to fractions or decimal points based on racial categorization.5 That idea lacks "intellectual credibility."6

He urges Native nations to urgently confront and reject the Indian blood quantum fiction and restore culturally appropriate forms of kinship-based criteria for Indigenous national belonging.

Gabe's latest essay is among a series of scholarly essays he's published since 2023 about existential challenges facing Indigenous peoples:

Gabe Galanda is an Indigenous rights attorney and the managing lawyer at Galanda Broadman. He has been named to Best Lawyers in America in the fields of Native American Law and Gaming Law from 2007 to 2025, and dubbed a Super Lawyer by his peers from 2013 to 2025.

