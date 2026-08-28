Can You Change An Irrevocable Trust In New Jersey?

In New Jersey, an irrevocable trust can sometimes be modified even though its name suggests otherwise, and one of the primary tools for doing so is a process called decanting. Whether decanting is available depends on the specific terms of the trust and the discretion given to the trustee.

Key takeaways: New Jersey has no decanting statute, so decanting here relies on common law rather than a specific code section. A trustee generally must have broad, unconstrained discretion over distributions to decant. And because decanting can carry gift, estate, and generation-skipping tax consequences and expose a trustee to fiduciary liability, it should never be done without experienced legal counsel.

What is trust decanting?

Decanting is the process of transferring some or all of the assets of one irrevocable trust into a new trust with different terms. The name comes from the practice of pouring wine from one vessel, a decanter, to another. It allows a trustee to update how a trust operates without having to go back to square one.

Reasons for decanting typically fall into two categories: administrative and dispositive. Administrative changes include replacing trustees, clarifying an ambiguous provision, or appointing a trust advisory committee. Dispositive changes affect beneficial interests, such as adjusting a distribution standard, changing an age-attainment requirement, or adding or removing beneficiaries.

Does New Jersey have a decanting statute?

No. As of 2026, New Jersey remains one of the states without a dedicated decanting statute, unlike New York and Delaware. Instead, decanting in New Jersey is permitted under common law in certain circumstances.

The controlling authority is Wiedenmayer v. Johnson, 106 N.J. Super. 161 (App. Div. 1969). There, the Appellate Division held that a trustee with absolute and uncontrolled discretion to distribute for a beneficiary’s best interests could distribute assets into a new trust, even while eliminating two contingent remainder beneficiaries. The court declined to substitute its own judgment for the trustee’s, because the trustee acted in good faith and for reasonably valid reasons. Trustees have relied on Wiedenmayer to support decanting ever since.

How does decanting fit alongside the New Jersey Uniform Trust Code?

Decanting is one of several routes to modifying an irrevocable trust in New Jersey. New Jersey adopted its version of the Uniform Trust Code effective July 17, 2016, codified at N.J.S.A. 3B:31-1 et seq.

Under the UTC, a noncharitable irrevocable trust can be modified without court approval if the trustee and all beneficiaries consent and the change does not conflict with a material purpose of the trust (N.J.S.A. 3B:31-27). Where consent is not possible, a court may modify or terminate the trust in defined circumstances. Decanting is a distinct, trustee-driven alternative that does not necessarily require beneficiary consent or a court proceeding, which is part of what makes it attractive when it is available.

Who can decant a trust in New Jersey?

Not every trustee can decant. Under New Jersey common law, a trustee generally must have unconstrained discretion to distribute both income and principal to one or more beneficiaries. If the trustee’s discretion is limited, or the trust imposes a narrower standard, common-law decanting under Wiedenmayer may not be available.

In practical terms, before decanting, a trustee should confirm the following: that the trust does not expressly prohibit decanting; that the trustee holds broad discretionary distribution authority; and that the proposed new trust serves the beneficiary’s interests in a manner consistent with the original trust’s purpose. When these conditions are not met, alternatives should be considered.

What are the tax and liability risks of decanting?

Decanting is powerful, but it is not without risk. Moving assets into a trust with different terms can trigger gift, estate, or generation-skipping transfer tax consequences depending on how beneficial interests change. A poorly executed decanting can also produce unintended income tax results.

A trustee also faces fiduciary-duty exposure. A trustee who decants without proper authority, or in a way that harms a beneficiary, can face a breach-of-fiduciary-duty claim. New Jersey courts have addressed trustee liability in the decanting context, and the lesson is consistent: document the reasoning, act in good faith, and obtain counsel before acting.

What if a New Jersey trustee cannot decant?

When common-law decanting is unavailable, several alternatives remain. A trustee may seek judicial modification or reformation of the trust. The trustee and beneficiaries may pursue modification by consent under the UTC. Or the trustee may change the situs and governing law of the trust to a state that has a decanting statute, such as Delaware, and decant there.

Each alternative carries its own procedural and tax considerations, which is why the right path depends heavily on the specific trust and family circumstances.

Frequently asked questions

Can an irrevocable trust really be changed in New Jersey?

Yes, in certain circumstances, through decanting, modification by consent, judicial modification, or reformation.

Does New Jersey have a decanting statute?

No. New Jersey relies on common law, principally Wiedenmayer v. Johnson, rather than a dedicated statute.

Does decanting require going to court?

Not necessarily. Common-law decanting is trustee-driven and often avoids a court proceeding, unlike some other routes to modification.

Can decanting trigger taxes?

It can. Gift, estate, and generation-skipping transfer tax consequences may apply, so a tax review is essential.

Why decanting decisions belong with experienced counsel

Decanting sits at the intersection of trust law, fiduciary duty, and tax planning, which is precisely the combination where a misstep is most costly. Getting it wrong can mean unnecessary taxes, an invalid modification, or personal liability for a trustee who acted without clear authority. Getting it right takes coordinated legal and tax judgment, applied to the specific language of your trust.

That coordinated approach is the core of Scarinci Hollenbeck’s Tax, Trusts & Estates practice. Our tax attorneys and estate attorneys work side by side on exactly these questions: administering and interpreting irrevocable trusts, structuring wealth transfers to minimize estate, gift, and generation-skipping tax exposure, and advising trustees on their fiduciary obligations before they act. Whether you are a trustee weighing whether decanting is permissible, a beneficiary trying to understand your rights, or a settlor whose original trust no longer fits your family’s circumstances, our team can tell you which modification path fits your situation.