Trump Accounts Are Coming In July! Here's What You Need To Know Now

July 4, 2026, is not just the 250th anniversary of American independence. It is also the first day contributions can begin flowing into “Trump accounts,” a new category of child investment accounts created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. With July 4 around the corner, now is the time to understand Trump accounts and whether they make sense as part of your broader estate planning strategy.

1. What Is a Trump Account?

A Trump account is a type of traditional individual retirement account (IRA) for children, subject to special rules during the period before age 18. Any US citizen child under 18 who has a Social Security number is eligible for a Trump account. A parent, legal guardian, or other authorized adult can make the election to open one for the child.

From the day the account opens through December 31 of the year before the child turns 18, the account is subject to key restrictions. Specifically, no distributions can be made from the Trump accounts, and investments are limited to low-cost, broadly diversified US equity index funds (e.g., S&P 500 index funds). The intent is long-term, protected wealth-building.

Once the child turns 18, the account becomes a traditional IRA and is subject to all the standard IRA rules, including tax-deferred growth and ordinary income tax upon withdrawal. At that point, the child (now an adult) has the option to keep it as a standalone Trump account under general IRA rules, roll it over into a traditional IRA or workplace retirement plan, or convert it to a Roth IRA (which may make sense depending on their tax situation). Withdrawals are generally subject to traditional IRA rules, including early-withdrawal penalties and applicable statutory exceptions.

2. The $1,000 Government Seed Contribution

The federal government will make a one-time $1,000 pilot program contribution to the Trump account of each eligible child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. To receive the $1,000 contribution, families need to file IRS Form 4547, which could have been filed with their 2025 federal income tax return or can be filed separately at any time, or families can elect participation through the Treasury’s online portal at trumpaccounts.gov.

3. Contribution Rules Starting July 4

Beyond the government seed money, anyone (e.g., family, friends or employers) can contribute to a Trump account, subject to an aggregate annual limit of $5,000 per child for 2026 and 2027 (indexed for inflation after 2027). To be clear: that $5,000 is the total from all contributors combined, not $5,000 per person. By way of example, if a grandparent contributes $3,000 to the Trump account, parents can only add $2,000 more to the account before hitting the $5,000 cap.

Employers can also contribute up to $2,500 per year to a Trump account for an employee or the employee's dependent, through a Trump Account Contribution Program (TACP). Those employer contributions are generally excludable from the employee’s income, but they count towards the $5,000 annual limit. Practically, this introduces a potential new employee benefit worth evaluating; although, guidance from the Treasury on how these programs will interact with cafeteria plans and ERISA is still forthcoming.

States, municipalities, Indian tribal governments, the federal government, and Section 501(c)(3) organizations can make “qualified general contributions” (contributions distributed equally across a defined class of beneficiaries) by applying to the Treasury Department. This is how large-scale philanthropic initiatives like the one spearheaded by Michael and Susan Dell, who pledged $6.25 billion to the program, are being structured.

The $1,000 government contribution does not count against the annual $5,000 contribution limit described above.

4. Gift Tax

Section 530A does not expressly address the gift and generation‑skipping transfer (GST) tax consequences of contributions. Under general gift tax principles, only transfers of a “present interest” qualify for the annual exclusion. Because amounts in a Trump account generally cannot be accessed until the child reaches age 18, commentators have questioned whether contributions could be treated as gifts of a future interest. The issue is currently unresolved, and the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) has submitted comments requesting clarification.

Depending on how the Treasury and the IRS ultimately resolve this issue, contributors could be required to file a federal gift tax return (Form 709) and potentially apply a portion of their lifetime exemption. GST considerations may also arise for transfers to skip persons.

Until there is a fix, the safe approach is to treat every contribution as a taxable gift and file a Form 709 as appropriate.

5. The Potential Game-Changer: Stock Donations

White House and Treasury officials are reportedly weighing whether to allow individuals to donate shares in their companies directly to Trump accounts, rather than restricting contributions to cash.

The tax appeal is obvious: a donor could contribute appreciated stock and avoid realizing capital gains. Names like Elon Musk and Jensen Huang have been floated as examples of moguls who could donate Tesla, SpaceX, or Nvidia shares directly to these accounts.

There is real debate about whether this is good policy. The current restriction to diversified index funds exists precisely to protect children from concentration risk and market volatility. Whether highly appreciated individual stocks will hold their value over an 18-year growth period is an open question. And some worry that the accounts could become a holding pen for billions in tech-company shares that can't be sold for years.

6. How to Get Started Right Now

The official Trump accounts app is now available on the Apple app store and is the primary way to manage a Trump account and complete account activation. Families who have already filed IRS Form 4547 have been receiving activation emails in phases from no-reply@trumpaccounts.treasury.gov; the app is where you complete that setup.

Haven’t filed yet? You can open an account now at TrumpAccounts.gov by filing IRS Form 4547 electronically. You have until your child turns 17 to sign up, but there is no reason to wait. Every month of delay is a month of lost compound growth.

We will be watching for developments and will update this post as guidance evolves.