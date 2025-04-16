GeTtin' SALTy Episode 50 | Sine Die: Maryland Legislative Session Wrap-up (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, Nikki Dobay and DeAndré Morrow dive into the Maryland's legislative session, which adjourned this week. Specifically, they unpack key tax provisions that were proposed and ultimately passed.

From new personal income tax brackets targeting high earners to the controversial 3% tech tax on digital services, they explore the measures passed in the Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act (BRFA) and their potential impact on businesses and consumers. They also discuss some key Maryland politics regarding certain tax policies that keep coming up and whether they expect to see those policies in the future.

DeAndré also highlights other developments like increased taxes on recreational cannabis and sports betting, the removal of IP taxation proposals, and the ongoing discussions surrounding Maryland's digital advertising tax.

They wrap up the episode with a lighthearted discussion on birthday celebrations.

