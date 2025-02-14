ARTICLE
14 February 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 46 | Oregon's Tax Landscape: Revenue, Legislation, And Local Changes With Jeff Newgard (Podcast)

United States Oregon Tax
Nikki E. Dobay

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Jeff Newgard, president of Peak Policy, to discuss Oregon's 2025 legislative session. They explore Oregon's revenue outlook fueled by personal income tax gains and the expiration implications of federal tax provisions. They delve into the state's budgetary and tax policy processes, highlighting the nuances of legislative priorities, including a potential transportation package and tweaks to the longstanding estate tax. Jeff and Nikki reflect on the potential political and fiscal impacts of recent voter sentiment against tax increases, while also considering the challenges posed by anticipated federal tax reforms. The conversation rounds out with a look at local tax dynamics within Portland's government structure, and Jeff offers insights into maintaining a sunny disposition during Oregon's gray winter months—a glimpse into his astrophotography hobby.

