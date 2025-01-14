Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 2 | Navigating US Immigration Law And Tax Complexities For High-Net-Worth Individuals (Podcast)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by GT colleague and Tax Practice Shareholder, Erez Tucner, to explore the intersection of U.S. immigration and tax considerations for high-net-worth individuals. They discuss the implications of U.S. tax residency, strategies for tax planning before moving to the United States, and the complexities of the exit tax for those relinquishing U.S. residency. They address the impact of estate taxes and the importance of aligning immigration and tax objectives. Lastly, Kate and Erez talk about individuals navigating the U.S. immigration process and while managing global tax obligations.

