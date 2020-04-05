As of March 21, 2020, the U.S. and Canada announced that the
Northern border would be closed to “Non-Essential”
traffic.
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2020/03/20/joint-statement-us-canada-joint-initiative-temporary-restriction-travelers-crossing
A similar notice concerning the Southern border was made in a joint announcement between the U.S. and Mexico on March 20, 2020, closing the Southern land border to non-essential travel.
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2020/03/20/joint-statement-us-mexico-joint-initiative-combat-covid-19-pandemic
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.