Enquêtes Internes : La Nécessaire Coopération Entre RH Et Juridique-Compliance

To read complete article visit La Semaine Sociale Lamy onLamyline.frandLiaisonssociales.fr.

L'enquête interne est un dédale. L'absence de cadre juridique de l'enquête interne pourrait s'expliquer notamment par son caractère multisectoriel. En effet, l'enquête par son déclenchement, son déroulement et les conséquences qu'elle peut avoir, concerne inévitablement tous les pans de l'entreprise qu'ils soient juridiques ou non. Ainsi, sa bonne exécution repose nécessairement sur une prise en compte de cette pluralité et une coopération entre les différents acteurs. Focus sur la coopération entre fonctions RH et Juridique-Compliance, par le cabinet Mayer Brown.

The internal investigation is a maze. The absence of a legal framework for internal investigations could be explained, in particular, by their multisectoral nature. Indeed, the investigation, from its initiation and development to its potential consequences, inevitably involves all aspects of the company, whether legal or not. Therefore, its proper conduct necessarily relies on taking this plurality into account and fostering cooperation between the various stakeholders. This article focuses on the collaboration between HR and Legal-Compliance functions, discussed by Mayer Brown.

Download Document

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.