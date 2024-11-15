The Ultimate Holiday Party Planning Guide: HR Edition

There's glitter on the floor after the party

Girls carryin' their shoes down in the lobby

Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor

You and me from the night before

-Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

Glitter should be the only mess a company needs to clean up after a holiday party.

Holiday party season is a festive time to celebrate the year's success and build employee goodwill. Unfortunately, we have all heard a company party horror story or two. HR managers want employees leaving work functions feeling safe, valued, and happy – without a need to clean up policy violations the next morning.

Here are 7 tips for companies to implement before the party starts to keep it sparkling clean: