ARTICLE
22 October 2024

The Littler 2024 European Employer Survey Report

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
European businesses are navigating numerous changes impacting their workplaces, driven by factors that range from national election outcomes and the rapid adoption...
Worldwide Law Practice Management
Photo of Jan-Ove Becker
Photo of Deborah Margolis
Photo of Jacques de Tonquédec
Photo of Raoul Parekh
Photo of Stephan Swinkels
Authors

European businesses are navigating numerous changes impacting their workplaces, driven by factors that range from national election outcomes and the rapid adoption of AI to ESG initiatives and emerging compliance challenges.

Littler's seventh annual European Employer Survey – completed by nearly 630 business leaders, in-house lawyers, and HR executives (57% of whom hold C-suite positions) – offers an in-depth look at how business leaders are responding to these issues and steps they are taking to prepare for what's to come.

In a year that will see nearly half the world head to the ballot box, this year's report finds that political issues are top-of-mind. The majority of European employers (86%) say they are facing at least some degree of difficulty managing divisive political beliefs in the workplace. Most also say they are concerned about employment law changes stemming from 2024 or 2025 elections across Europe (83%) and the potential impact of the U.S. presidential election on their business operations (77%).

These obstacles are exacerbated by other economic, geopolitical, and cultural trends. Over 60% of respondents report substantial concerns about the effects of economic conditions on workforce management over the next 12 months. More than half (53%) say the same about social and cultural issues, while 37% are troubled by geopolitical risks over the coming year. Technology transformation is generating concern among employers as well, particularly as 72% of HR departments now incorporate AI into at least one aspect of their work.

This year's survey report also includes comparisons between U.S. and European employers, where applicable, and breaks out country-specific results for some of Europe's top economies.

View Littler's 2024 European Employer Survey Report

1534002a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jan-Ove Becker
Jan-Ove Becker
Photo of Deborah Margolis
Deborah Margolis
Photo of Jacques de Tonquédec
Jacques de Tonquédec
Photo of Raoul Parekh
Raoul Parekh
Photo of Stephan Swinkels
Stephan Swinkels
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More