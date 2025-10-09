Meet The Money®: The Next Chapter

Hotel Lawyers — exciting new directions!

We just celebrated more than 30 years of Meet the Money®, where connections have bene made and deals have been done. It has been an invaluable event for the attorneys at JMBM and for so many of our friends in the hotel industry.

After much thought, we are going to transition Meet the Money® from its large conference format. It was a great program. It had its time. It had its place. But things have changed, and we need to move our efforts in new directions.

Where We're Heading

JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® will continue to be innovators at the forefront of hotel industry developments and to be a gateway to finance for our clients and friends. We anticipate that you will see our Meet the Money®, brand for smaller, more intimate, selective encounters to make better connections and foster meaningful relationships.

We're exploring more curated meetings, in-person and virtual events at major investment conferences and at other times throughout the year.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on how to best work together in the future.

Stay tuned for more information!

