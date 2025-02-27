Why The Asset-Light Model Works—Jim Butler Featured In Hospitality Investor

The asset-light model has become the dominant strategy for major hotel brands, allowing them to expand without the capital-intensive burden of real estate ownership.

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is a full service law firm handling corporate transactions, litigation, labor & employment, real estate & land use, intellectual property, hospitality, entertainment, bankruptcy, and taxation, trusts & estates matters. From Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County, we serve our clients' needs worldwide.

See how JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® can help you.

Click here for more articles on Hotel Franchise & License Agreements

or here for Hotel Management Agreements.

The asset-light model has become the dominant strategy for major hotel brands, allowing them to expand without the capital-intensive burden of real estate ownership. But what does this mean for hotel owners and investors?

In a recent article from Hospitality Investor, Jim Butler, Chairman of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group®, explains why this model continues to thrive.

“It solves the capital restraint on hotel company expansions…the market gives higher valuation to companies that are less capital dependent for growth.”

By focusing on management and franchise agreements instead of property ownership, hotel brands have sold off billions in real estate while maintaining control over their flags. This has fueled massive growth, but it also creates challenges for owners, who must carefully navigate long-term agreements that can last for decades.

Butler notes that while this model benefits brands, hotel owners must ensure their agreements protect their interests:

“The hotel companies are no longer primarily concerned with the profit from individual hotel operations…they are not affected directly by the profit and loss, or economic performance metrics of the hotel.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.