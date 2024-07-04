ARTICLE
4 July 2024

Junk Fees: California Senate Unanimously Passes SB 1524. Restaurant Exception To SB 478's Honest Pricing Law Goes To Governor

JM
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Contributor

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP logo
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is a full service law firm handling corporate transactions, litigation, labor & employment, real estate & land use, intellectual property, hospitality, entertainment, bankruptcy, and taxation, trusts & estates matters. From Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County, we serve our clients' needs worldwide.
Explore
On June 27, 2024, the California Senate unanimously approved SB 1524's so-called "restaurant exception" from SB 478's Honest Pricing Law. See, Junk Fee Law: Exception for California restaurants...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Mark S. Adams
Photo of Jim Butler
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 27, 2024, the California Senate unanimously approved SB 1524's so-called "restaurant exception" from SB 478's Honest Pricing Law. See, Junk Fee Law: Exception for California restaurants moves forward.

The Senate bill passed today was identical to the Assembly version passed on June 25, 2024. It was enrolled and presented to the Governor at 3:00 pm on June 27, 2024

If signed, as expected, the carve-out of restaurant surcharges from SB 478's ban on California junk fees will become law immediately. The fast-track processing of the restaurant exemption will save the industry from the July 1, 2024, effective date for SB 478's ban on drip pricing for most other businesses.

This exception enables restaurants, bars, and other food service businesses to continue adding mandatory fees to restaurant bills, without including them in the price of the food or beverage shown on a menu, advertisement or other display, as long as the mandatory charge is clearly and conspicuously displayed somewhere.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark S. Adams
Mark S. Adams
Photo of Jim Butler
Jim Butler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More