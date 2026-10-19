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19 October 2026

Fresenius Acquires Remaining 45% Stake In MAbxience For Up To €750 Million

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Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has completed its acquisition of the remaining 45% stake in mAbxience Holding S.L., a biosimilar manufacturer, for up to €750 million. The transaction makes mAbxience a wholly owned subsidiary within Fresenius Kabi's Biopharma business, providing the company with greater control over its biosimilar value chain from development through commercialization.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sarah Adam

On October 1, 2026, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (“Fresenius”) announced that it acquired the remaining 45% of mAbxience Holding S.L. (“mAbxience”) from Insud Pharma S.L. and Invim Corporativo, S.L. for up to €750 million, including a contingent payment of €50 million upon certain site approvals. The transaction was completed on September 30, 2026, and did not require regulatory approval.

Fresenius previously acquired a 55% majority stake in mAbxience in August 2022. Following the latest transaction, mAbxience is now wholly owned within Fresenius Kabi’s Biopharma business, which covers the full biosimilar value chain from development and manufacturing through commercialization. According to the press release, mAbxience’s biosimilar portfolio “comprises four products on the market and eight candidates in development.”

According to Fresenius, full ownership will provide greater control over manufacturing capacity, costs, investments, and launch timing, while supporting future biosimilar development and licensing opportunities. Michael Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius, called the acquisition “the next milestone in building a leading, vertically integrated biopharma business at scale” and said it would support dependable access to high-quality biosimilars while allowing Fresenius to realize the platform’s full economic benefit

Jurgen Van Broeck will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of mAbxience and will report to Dr. Sang-Jin Pak, President of Biopharma at Fresenius. Fresenius expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to Group core earnings per share.

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Sarah Adam
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