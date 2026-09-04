ARTICLE
4 September 2026

AbbVie Submits Regulatory Application To EMA For Subcutaneous SKYRIZI®

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
AbbVie has submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency seeking approval for SKYRIZI (risankizumab) subcutaneous induction treatment for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The application, supported by positive Phase 3 AFFIRM study data, follows a similar FDA submission and could provide patients with an alternative to intravenous infusion for their induction doses.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Emma Murray
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law, Accounting and Audit and Law Practice Management topic(s)

On August 27, 2026, AbbVie announced that it submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) seeking approval for SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) for subcutaneous (“SC”) induction for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. This EMA submission follows AbbVie’s FDA submission for the same SKYRIZI® SC product in April of 2026.

AbbVie states that its application is supported by positive data from the Phase 3 AFFIRM study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of risankizumab SC as an induction treatment in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease, in those with and without prior advanced therapy failure. If approved, adult Crohn’s disease patients would have an additional option for induction of risankizumab, which is already approved for intravenous induction, meaning patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease would have the option to receive their SKYRIZI® induction doses via SC injection or through intravenous infusion, and then continue SC maintenance doses every eight weeks.

According to AbbVie, SKYRIZI® became the first specific IL-23 inhibitor approved for the treatment of Crohn’s disease in the European Union in 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Emma Murray
Emma Murray
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More