CMS Imposes Prohibition On Federal Medicaid And CHIP Payment For Certain Gender-Affirming Healthcare For Minors: What Providers Need To Know

Key Takeaways

CMS has prohibited Medicaid and CHIP reimbursement for certain types of gender-affirming healthcare for minors, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone therapy and surgical intervention , effective October 13, 2026.

effective October 13, 2026. The Final Rule’s prohibitions only apply if the purpose of treatment is gender-affirming healthcare. Federal funds remain available for the same drugs and therapies when used for other purposes.

Federal funds remain available for the same drugs and therapies when Federal funding remains available for: (1)mental health counseling, (2) treatments for medically-verifiable disorders of sexual development, and (3) a six-month tapering period for cross-sex hormone treatments.

On August 13, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a Final Rule prohibiting the use of federal Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) dollars to fund certain categories of gender-affirming healthcare, effectively prohibiting Medicaid and CHIP reimbursement for the care unless state funds are used. The prohibitions apply to individuals under 18 (for Medicaid) and under 19 (for CHIP), consistent with each program’s respective statutory age thresholds, effective October 13, 2026.

Scope and Operational Impact of the Final Rule

The Final Rule prohibits federal Medicaid and CHIP dollars from being used for “sex-rejecting procedures,” broadly defined to include surgical interventions, cross-sex hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs. The Final Rule does not:

Prevent states from providing coverage for sex-rejecting procedures with state-only funds outside of the federally-matched Medicaid program or CHIP.

Restrict the use of private insurance or cash payments for any healthcare services.

Limit funding for mental health counseling for gender dysphoria.

Regulate providers’ clinical practice or establish clinical practice guidelines. Providers may still recommend gender-affirming healthcare treatments in accordance with clinical best practices and as permitted by respective state law, but Medicaid and CHIP dollars may no longer be available to support such treatments.

What Is a “Sex-Rejecting Procedure” Under the Final Rule? The Purpose-Based Restriction Explained

The prohibition is purpose-based: a treatment is only a “sex-rejecting procedure” when provided “for the purpose of attempting to align a child’s physical appearance or body with an asserted identity that differs from the child’s sex.” Thus, some treatments may be ineligible for federal payment when used for gender-affirming care but remain eligible for payment when used for any other purpose. For example, Medicaid can still pay for puberty-blocking drugs with federal dollars when prescribed for endocrine disorders but not for gender dysphoria. CMS recognized that the purpose-based aspect of the Final Rule may require states and providers to adjust their administrative processes to maintain documentation of the clinical judgment necessary to support permitted payments under the Final Rule.

Exceptions to the Funding Prohibition and the Six-Month Tapering Period

The definition of “sex-rejecting procedure” does not include procedures undertaken:

To treat a medically verifiable disorder of sexual development (e.g., intersex conditions).

For purposes other than attempting to align an individual’s physical appearance or body with an asserted identity that differs from the individual’s sex (e.g., precocious puberty, cancer, endometriosis, hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency or other medically recognized conditions).

To treat complications, including any infection, injury, disease or disorder that has been caused by or exacerbated by the performance of sex-rejecting procedure(s).

The Final Rule also includes a “tapering period” for up to six months from October 13, during which federal funding may still be available for cross sex hormone therapy in order to phase off of treatment. The Final Rule expressly clarifies that the administration of puberty=blocking drugs and use of surgical interventions are not eligible for this tapering exception.

What Does the Final Rule Mean for Prescribing Providers and Pharmacies?

At its core, the Final Rule is a federal funding restriction – not a provider conduct restriction. From a practical perspective, however, providers may need to consider treatment alternatives for low-income populations where out-of-pocket expenses for recommended treatments are functionally prohibitive.

In addition, pharmacies and prescribing providers should ensure their administrative processes capture accurate diagnosis codes and otherwise appropriately document the purpose for which a puberty-blocking drug is prescribed, in order to ensure payment will be available where permitted.