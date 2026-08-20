$46 Million Veloxis Settlement Yields Record Sunshine Penalty And Insights Into DOJ’s Cross-Agency Data Use

On August 10, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a North Carolina-based drug manufacturer, agreed to pay over $46 million to resolve criminal and civil allegations that it paid healthcare professionals (HCPs) kickbacks in the form of lavish meals, alcohol, luxury trips, and payments to induce prescriptions of Envarsus XR, its kidney transplant immunosuppression drug.

The resolution includes a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with a $10.04 million criminal penalty for conspiracy to violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), a $34.45 million civil False Claims Act (FCA) settlement, a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), and a $1.55 million civil penalty for knowingly failing to report certain physician payments under the Physician Payments Sunshine Act (“Sunshine Act”) — the largest Sunshine Act recovery since its passage in 2010.

The record Sunshine Act penalty signals that DOJ is continuing to leverage Sunshine Act data both as an independent enforcement tool and as a foundation for AKS and FCA enforcement. The settlement also suggests that DOJ is increasingly using Sunshine Act data as a cross-government investigative tool from which it can identify outlier payment relationships and build AKS claims.

The Alleged Conduct and Resolution

As part of the settlement agreement, Veloxis admitted that from 2016 to 2023, it paid kidney transplant HCPs various forms of kickbacks, including lavish meals, expensive resort stays, personal gifts, and purported consulting fees, to induce them to prescribe or recommend Envarsus XR for transplant recipients. Veloxis admitted that it hosted HCPs at luxury resorts in destinations such as Scottsdale and Vail for “advisory board” retreats, paid for spouses to attend, and incurred hundreds of dollars per attendee in food and alcohol charges at dinners — including more than $663 per person at a West Hollywood steakhouse. In one instance, Veloxis paid for a nephrologist and her husband to stay at a Scottsdale resort for three nights over Valentine’s Day weekend for a single-day advisory board. In another, Veloxis approved over $9,000 in travel expenses and consulting fees for a surgeon’s personal travel.

Veloxis employees also submitted falsified expense reports to conceal these payments and avoid Sunshine Act reporting obligations. For example, employees falsified expense reports by adding HCPs who did not attend events to reduce the per-attendee meal cost and by characterizing meals with HCPs as “internal” meetings to disguise the HCPs’ attendance. Veloxis also admitted that some advisory board and consulting arrangements lacked a legitimate business purpose or involved work that was not actually performed; one employee internally acknowledged a surgeon’s invoices reflected “massive overbilling” yet approved payment because the surgeon’s “group will help us.”

Veloxis further admitted that from 2017 to 2023, it paid per-patient, per-month kickbacks to specialty pharmacies for services such as data collection and patient adherence support to induce dispensing of Envarsus XR, labeling the kickbacks as “enhanced services” fees. The payments were made regardless of whether any of the contracted data collection and adherence services were actually performed and even when data was not provided.

As part of the civil resolution, Veloxis will pay $21.2 million to the United States, including $12.1 million in restitution; and $13.2 million to involved states, including $7.6 million in restitution, to resolve FCA allegations brought in part by a whistleblower in United States ex rel. Toulsor1, Inc. v. Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, et al., No. 1:20-cv-11575 (D. Mass.). Veloxis also agreed to pay $1.55 million to resolve the Sunshine Act allegations regarding falsified expense reports to suppress reporting obligations. Additionally, Veloxis’ five-year CIA requires implementation of a compliance program and retention of an independent compliance expert. To resolve its criminal liability, Veloxis agreed to enter a three-year DPA with a $10.04 million penalty and continued internal review of its compliance program.

Implications: DOJ’s “Whole-of-Government” Approach to Leveraging Data

The record Sunshine Act penalty is significant on its own, but its role in this case also sheds light on how DOJ can leverage Sunshine Act data as an investigative tool. The Sunshine Act requires manufacturers to report all payments and transfers of value to certain HCPs and teaching hospitals, with the data publicly accessible and searchable. That database creates a detailed, publicly available roadmap of every manufacturer’s financial relationships with prescribers.

DOJ case teams can mine that map and, as we reported in a prior client alert, have increasingly done so. By cross-referencing Sunshine Act data against prescribing records, investigators can identify outlier payment relationships and use them as predicates for AKS investigations. The tool cuts both ways: Anomalously large reported payments may signal kickbacks, while absent or suppressed payments can signal concealment and trigger independent liability.

This investigative approach is poised to accelerate given DOJ’s stated focus on “whole-of-government” collaboration and data-driven enforcement. In a March 20, 2025, executive order aimed at “Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos,” which we described in a prior audio insight and client alert, the Trump administration directed the elimination of unnecessary data barriers between government agencies. And more recently, on August 13, 2026, the newly minted National Fraud Enforcement Division issued a memorandum emphasizing its reliance on cross-disciplinary data science teams to break down information silos, with specific commitments to bolster the Health Care Fraud Strike Force model with enhanced data analytics and technology resources.

The Veloxis resolution is a concrete illustration of this model in action. The matter leveraged CMS data, involved both civil and criminal settlements, and was announced jointly by representatives across DOJ, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, HHS-OIG, the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Office of Personnel Management Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service — a whole-of-government enforcement architecture that companies should expect to see replicated.

Key Takeaways

The Veloxis settlement makes clear that DOJ is not slowing its cross-disciplinary healthcare fraud enforcement efforts. It also carries several concrete lessons for healthcare and life sciences companies:

Sunshine Act compliance is a standalone enforcement risk. The record $1.55 million penalty confirms that Sunshine Act reporting is not merely an administrative obligation; it is an independent enforcement priority. Inaccurate or incomplete reporting can trigger its own penalties and, as Veloxis demonstrates, serve as a thread DOJ can pull to unravel broader AKS violations. Companies should treat Sunshine Act submissions with the same rigor they apply to other regulatory obligations and ensure that internal expense reporting processes are accurate and auditable.

Sunshine Act data is an investigative tool that companies should assume DOJ is using. With dedicated data science teams, a mandate to eliminate information silos, and the ability to cross-reference payment data against prescribing patterns, DOJ can now systematically identify and target outlier relationships. Companies should proactively audit their Sunshine Act data for anomalies and ensure that HCP engagement programs are structured to withstand the scrutiny that data-driven enforcement invites.

HCP consulting arrangements and specialty pharmacy contracts remain high-risk areas. Veloxis’ use of sham consulting agreements and disguised “enhanced services” fees to channel kickbacks underscores that DOJ continues to scrutinize arrangements for which the stated purpose is not reflected in the underlying conduct. Companies should ensure that all HCP and pharmacy contracts reflect fair market value for bona fide services actually rendered, with documentation sufficient to demonstrate legitimate business purpose.

Salese force communications are both a compliance priority and an evidentiary risk. As DOJ has emphasized in its Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs, companies should maintain robust policies and trainings governing the use of personal devices, text messages, and other informal communication channels, including clear retention and monitoring protocols. The Veloxis settlement demonstrates how these communications can become the government’s most compelling evidence of intent. Companies should invest in regular, practical training that reinforces not only the policies governing HCP interactions but also the reality that any communication, however informal, may ultimately be scrutinized by regulators and featured in enforcement actions.