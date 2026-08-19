HRSA Revives The 340B Rebate Pilot: Covered Entities Should Prepare Now For 2027

On July 31, 2026, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced a revised 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program. The proposal would allow qualifying manufacturers to provide the 340B ceiling price for certain drugs through a post-purchase rebate rather than the upfront discount that has long been the norm in the 340B Program.

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RSA is again moving toward a 340B rebate model, and covered entities should begin preparing for the possibility that the way they purchase certain 340B drugs will change on January 1, 2027.

On July 31, 2026, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced a revised 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program. The proposal would allow qualifying manufacturers to provide the 340B ceiling price for certain drugs through a post-purchase rebate rather than the upfront discount that has long been the norm in the 340B Program.

The revised pilot follows a turbulent first attempt. HRSA’s original rebate pilot was scheduled to begin January 1, 2026, but litigation brought by the American Hospital Association and other covered entities stopped implementation. In February, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine vacated the original pilot notices and manufacturer approvals and sent the matter back to HHS.

HRSA subsequently solicited extensive stakeholder feedback concerning the financial, operational and patient-access consequences of moving from upfront discounts to rebates. Now, the agency is moving forward again.

What Would Change?

The fundamental issue is who fronts the money? Today, covered entities generally purchase eligible drugs at or below the applicable 340B ceiling price. Under a rebate model, the covered entity would initially purchase an eligible drug at a higher acquisition price and subsequently seek a manufacturer rebate reflecting the difference between that price and the 340B price.

For a high-cost drug, the financial impact can be substantial. Multiply that across hundreds or thousands of transactions, and the rebate model can create a meaningful working-capital requirement for a hospital or other covered entity.

The revised pilot is limited to qualifying manufacturers participating in Medicare’s Drug Price Negotiation Program and drugs appearing on the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Selected Drug Lists for 2026 and 2027. Manufacturers seeking to participate must submit rebate plans to HRSA, and approved models are scheduled to begin January 1, 2027.

Although the pilot is limited, covered entities should resist viewing it as a narrow Medicare pricing exercise. HRSA has expressly described the initiative as a way to evaluate the benefits and shortcomings of using rebates within 340B. A successful pilot could influence the agency’s approach well beyond this initial group of drugs.

The Operational Burden May Be Just as Important as Cash Flow

Much of the debate has understandably focused on finances. But implementation presents another challenge.

A rebate system requires covered entities to identify eligible transactions, collect and transmit claims information, track rebate submissions, reconcile manufacturer payments and identify rejected or underpaid claims.

Hospitals with sophisticated 340B infrastructure may be able to incorporate those processes into existing systems. Smaller hospitals, FQHCs and other safety-net providers may face a much different challenge.

Contract pharmacy arrangements add another layer. Covered entities will need to understand how their third-party administrators, pharmacies and other vendors intend to manage rebate-eligible transactions and how responsibility for data submission and reconciliation will be allocated.

The risk is not limited to administrative inconvenience. Every delayed, rejected or incorrectly processed rebate potentially represents money that the covered entity has already paid but has not recovered. That is why organizations should begin modeling the impact before the January effective date rather than waiting for the first rebate transactions to occur.

The Courts Have Clarified Some—but Not All—of the Legal Questions

The legal environment surrounding rebates has also developed considerably. On July 21, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit addressed manufacturers’ attempts to implement their own 340B rebate models. The court affirmed that manufacturers cannot unilaterally replace upfront 340B discounts with rebates without HHS authorization.

At the same time, the court concluded that the 340B statute itself does not prohibit rebates. Section 340B expressly refers to the amount paid for covered outpatient drugs “taking into account any rebate or discount, as provided by the Secretary.”

The practical result is an important one. Manufacturers cannot simply redesign the 340B payment mechanism themselves, but HRSA has considerably more room to establish a rebate framework through agency action.

That does not insulate the revised pilot from another challenge. Questions remain about the process HRSA has used, the requirements ultimately imposed on covered entities and whether the final program adequately addresses the burdens identified during the first round of litigation and stakeholder comments. Further litigation remains very possible.

Covered Entities Should Be Planning Now

The January 1, 2027 implementation date leaves covered entities with a relatively short runway. Organizations potentially affected by the pilot should begin evaluating their exposure to the covered drugs and estimating the additional cash necessary to purchase those products before receiving rebates. Finance and pharmacy teams should be working from the same projections.

Covered entities should also evaluate whether their current 340B technology can identify affected transactions, generate the data required for rebate requests and reconcile payments at the claim level. Agreements with TPAs, contract pharmacies and other vendors may need to be reviewed to determine who will perform these functions and who bears responsibility when something goes wrong.

Equally important, covered entities should establish a process for tracking delayed, denied and disputed rebates from the outset. If the pilot produces systemic payment delays or administrative costs, reliable data will be far more useful than anecdotal evidence in future regulatory proceedings—or litigation.

A Pilot With Broader Implications for 340B

The debate over rebates is occurring while the 340B Program is already under extraordinary pressure. Manufacturers continue to impose restrictions on contract pharmacy access, Congress is considering significant 340B reforms, and CMS has proposed substantial changes affecting Medicare reimbursement for 340B-acquired drugs.

Against that backdrop, the rebate pilot deserves more attention than its limited initial scope might suggest. The immediate question is whether covered entities can successfully operate under a system requiring them to purchase drugs at higher prices and recover the 340B benefit later.

The longer-term question is whether HRSA views the pilot as a limited solution for coordinating 340B with Medicare negotiated prices—or the beginning of a broader shift in how the 340B discount is delivered.

Covered entities should prepare for the former while keeping a close eye on the latter.

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