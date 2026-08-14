FDA In Flux — August 2026 Newsletter

Welcome to FDA in Flux — A Mintz newsletter tracking rapid changes in policy and agency actions that impact medical, life sciences, and consumer product investment decisions and development strategies.

Operation TrialBlazer: HHS Aims to Maintain US Leadership in Early Clinical Research

What is happening: Earlier this summer, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released “Operation TrialBlazer,” a sweeping roadmap designed to accelerate US-based clinical research and reverse what the Trump administration characterizes as a growing competitive threat from abroad (“the Roadmap”). The Roadmap and its various initiatives are framed around a central concern: that other countries, most notably China, have designed faster and more streamlined regulatory pathways that are drawing early-stage clinical work away from the United States.

The Roadmap identifies several structural factors as contributing to slower US research development timelines, such as:

regulatory ambiguity around investigational new drug application (IND) requirements;

lengthy pre-IND timelines;

duplicative institutional review board (IRB) review processes; and

outdated clinical trial enrollment infrastructure that creates financial and logistical barriers for both patients and clinicians.

Operation TrialBlazer introduces initiatives across multiple HHS divisions; we focus below on its FDA-specific components.

Speeding Up First-in-Human (FIH) Clinical Trials

The Roadmap proposes a series of reforms aimed at reducing the time and cost of initiating Phase 1 clinical trials for biopharmaceuticals — including, but not limited to, the following:

Streamlined Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) IND Requirements. The Roadmap notes that common Phase 1 CMC data misconceptions lead to sponsors frequently over-submitting data (e.g., providing more stability data than needed to support the proposed duration of the Phase 1 study). Relatedly, FDA developed a draft guidance outlining how cell and gene therapy sponsors can leverage prior knowledge from standardized manufacturing and drug delivery methods.

Streamlined Pharmacology and Toxicology Requirements. As discussed most recently in our June 2026 newsletter, FDA is aiming to eliminate unnecessary animal toxicology studies that lengthen development timelines. The agency has issued several draft guidances in this area, including guidance on streamlined nonclinical safety studies for monoclonal antibodies (December 2025) and guidance on streamlined nonclinical safety studies for oncology biologics and conjugated products (May 2026).

Reducing the Need for Protocol Amendments. FDA plans to address the frequency and cost of clinical protocol amendments, citing an HHS study finding that almost half of protocol amendments were avoidable. The agency will be refining best practices for dose selection and escalation strategies and implementing a real-time status tracker to allow sponsors to see when FDA has reviewed an amendment without the need for further action.

Expedited IND Acceleration Pilot. FDA has also issued a request for information on a proposed “expedited IND” pilot program. The agency’s proposal would create a network of Qualified Research Institutions (QRIs) that can partner with sponsors to develop and review IND submissions for FIH studies. Concurrently, FDA would implement a new real-time platform to allow the agency to review QRI recommendations and IND components on a rolling basis. The pilot’s stated goal is to foster a more collaborative and iterative pre-IND process while allowing FDA reviewers to focus their attention where it is most needed. Public comments on the proposed pilot program are being accepted through August 24, 2026 (Docket No. FDA-2026-N-4699-0012).

Later-Stage Clinical Development Reforms

The Roadmap further proposes broader systemic reforms related to, among other things, expediting IRB approval and increasing participant enrollment.

IRB Reform. The Roadmap identifies the IRB review process as a source of unnecessary delay prior to enrollment, particularly in multi-site trials. Under the current model, each site in a multi-site trial that does not receive federal funding may conduct its own independent review of the same protocol, creating duplicative processes that result in inconsistent timelines and accumulated administrative burden. FDA is considering whether to require the use of a single IRB model for multi-site cooperative studies, under which one IRB would serve as the “IRB of record” for all participating sites. In practice, however, such a proposal may face significant implementation challenges, in part because academic medical centers have historically maintained their own institutional IRBs as a core element of their research governance infrastructure. Many institutions may be reluctant to cede that oversight role to an external IRB of record. The tension between centralized efficiency and institutional autonomy will likely be a focal point as this future rulemaking process unfolds.

Increasing Enrollment in Clinical Trials. The Roadmap acknowledges that participant enrollment remains one of the most significant bottlenecks in clinical trial development. FDA plans to work with other HHS agencies, private insurers, and other stakeholders to address financial and logistical barriers that disincentivize patient and clinician participation in clinical trials. However, it remains unclear how these initiatives will be structured and whether increased financial support for trial participation could raise concerns regarding undue influence, particularly for economically vulnerable populations.

Practical Resources

FDA has also announced several resources aimed at reducing regulatory ambiguity for sponsors. These include a dedicated Phase 1 First-in-Human IND landing page that will serve as a centralized hub outlining phase-appropriate regulatory requirements, relevant guidance documents, practical data examples, answers to common sponsor questions, and a live Phase 1 support contact center (240.276.9358 or Phase1Questions@fda.hhs.gov). Additionally, HHS plans to host a series of public roundtables to gather stakeholder input on the IND process, clinical trial initiation, hospital contracting, IRB reform, and regulatory uncertainty around participant and sponsor payment.

Why it matters: Operation TrialBlazer has the potential to address several long-standing sources of delay and inefficiency in US clinical development. If implemented effectively, these initiatives could allow sponsors to focus resources on generating data that meaningfully informs safety and efficacy, rather than preparing extensive submissions that provide limited value at the early IND stage.

However, whether these initiatives will materially accelerate FIH drug and biologic trials remains an open question. Many of the factors that drive development timelines exist outside FDA review itself. And although FDA is seeking to dispel perceived expectations for extensive CMC and toxicology packages, sponsors may remain reluctant to submit leaner applications until there is clear evidence that review divisions are consistently applying the new, more streamlined approach. Likewise, some of the more ambitious proposals, such as the QRI pilot and rolling review mechanisms for IND components, will need to demonstrate that they can reduce timelines without introducing new layers of coordination and administrative complexity. As a result, the success of Operation TrialBlazer will likely depend less on the announcement of the initiatives themselves and more on their practical implementation, adoption by stakeholders, and ability to produce measurable reductions in the time required to move a product into human testing.

FDA’s Regulatory Approach to Two Generative AI Devices Shows Flexibility on Authorization Pathway

What is happening: Consumer-facing generative AI has been widely available since November 2022, and even though many people today seek medical advice from various AI agents, FDA had not authorized a medical device with even minimal generative AI functionality until this year. Two announcements from software product developers caught our attention:

UpDoc announced in June 2026 that it had received clearance for its AI-enabled device, an insulin dose calculator that can interact with patients through voice- or text-based chat and provide treatment instructions that adhere to a physician-specified treatment plan.

Another generative AI–based device company, RecovryAI, announced in March 2026 that its so-called “Virtual Care Assistant,” which will independently interact with patients post-surgery and provide medical advice on the recovery process based on established clinical guidelines, had received a Breakthrough Device designation from FDA. RecovryAI recently concluded a pivotal clinical trial of its software and is planning to submit a De Novo classification request to authorize marketing of the product in Q4 2026.

Why it matters: UpDoc and RecovryAI serve as bellwethers for others in the software device industry seeking to commercialize software that incorporates chatbot functionality in providing medical advice to patients or health care professionals. These two devices and their separate paths to FDA authorization show that the agency does not rule out use of a 510(k) notification for generative AI–based devices: FDA may review a generative AI–based device under the 510(k) pathway when its advice to patients is strictly limited to a treatment plan developed and monitored by a physician, as is the case for UpDoc’s product.

On the other hand, a similar software device that autonomously provides advice to patients that is based on clinical practice guidelines, but is not limited to a specific physician care plan nor directly overseen by a health care professional, presents higher risks and therefore requires De Novo classification or premarket approval. Medical software developers should take heed of this distinction because it shows greater flexibility in the regulatory pathways for generative AI functions than might be expected due to known chatbot performance issues.

Availability of the relatively cheap and efficient 510(k) pathway for certain functionalities should encourage further innovation and development of, as well as investment in, generative AI for medical applications.

FDA Formalizes Psychedelic Drug Development Framework

What is happening: FDA has released a final guidance on clinical investigations of psychedelic drugs, providing the clearest roadmap yet for sponsors developing products such as psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, ketamine, and other substances that “cause perceptual disturbances and alterations in consciousness” for therapeutic uses. The guidance outlines regulatory considerations for psychedelic drug development across manufacturing, nonclinical testing, clinical pharmacology, abuse potential assessment, trial design, and safety monitoring, with particular emphasis on mitigating functional unblinding and psychotherapy-related bias, evaluating long-term durability and repeat dosing, characterizing abuse potential, and implementing robust safety oversight for both clinical trials and potential postmarketing use.

FDA’s guidance also acknowledges the unique challenges associated with psychedelic therapies, including complex clinical operations, extensive safety oversight and long-term follow-up, and supervised administration after approval, creating a development and commercialization model that differs from traditional products.

Concurrently, the agency scheduled a public hearing for September 14, 2026 to gather stakeholder input on the future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs in supervised care settings, indicating that FDA continues to evaluate how psychedelic drugs may be studied and potentially used in treatment settings.

Why it matters: FDA’s recent publication follows our prediction in July 2025 that a regulatory boost could be coming for psychedelic therapies; since then, a slew of federal actions have increased stakeholders’ focus on such products. Earlier this year, President Trump issued an Executive Order directing HHS and FDA to accelerate review of psychedelic treatments for serious mental illness, facilitate potential Right-to-Try access pathways, and prepare for faster rescheduling decisions following successful Phase 3 programs. FDA responded in part by granting national priority vouchers to three sponsors of psychedelic drugs in April 2026. These actions signal a more coordinated federal effort to support psychedelic drug development and to expedite promising therapies to patients who need them.

Who may be affected: Psychedelic drug sponsors, contract research organizations, and investors are likely to be most directly affected by the availability of finalized FDA guidance and a greater willingness by regulatory agencies to authorize such products for clinical use. Companies with more mature development programs may be better positioned to align with FDA’s expectations as they may benchmark their existing data against FDA’s stated expectations, providing a clearer indication of which programs may be positioned to advance and which may require additional studies or protocol changes.

More broadly, the guidance may shift focus from the overall promise of the psychedelic sector to the relative strengths of individual development programs. As the agency’s overall data and treatment control expectations become clearer, factors such as trial design, data quality, regulatory strategy, and available capital may play a larger role in distinguishing potential winners from companies that face a more challenging path forward.

HHS/FDA Signal Plans for Significant Rulemaking in 2026, Including to Close the Perceived “Loophole” in DTC Drug Advertising

What is happening: The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) recently released the administration’s 2026 unified agenda of planned regulatory and deregulatory actions. Included among a large number of HHS proposals are several that would be significant to FDA stakeholders.

Perhaps most noteworthy is HHS/FDA’s plan to issue a proposed rule in December 2026 aiming to “eliminate the option for prescription drug advertisements broadcast through media such as radio or television to fulfill the statutory brief summary requirement ... by disclosing risk, contraindication, and other safety information in another source beyond the advertisement itself.” This statement refers to the so-called “adequate provision rule” codified in 21 C.F.R. § 202.1(e); the proposed rulemaking would seek to amend long-standing prescription drug advertising regulations to either completely delete the rule or substantially modify it.

The administration indicated in its September 2025 pharmaceutical advertising announcements (discussed here) that it would be taking steps to revoke the adequate provision rule, so its inclusion in the most recent OMB agenda is not unexpected. Although the notice does not provide much information about what the proposed rule will look like, it indicates that the changes HHS/FDA will be attempting are likely to be “economically significant” to the industry by either requiring companies to spend more on broadcast advertising time or choosing not to advertise in certain media going forward.

Other important rulemakings that FDA expects to initiate over the coming months include:

Proposed rule to create good manufacturing practice requirements for drug compounding performed in an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, expected to be released in October

Proposed rule to create registration and “good importing practice” requirements for commercial importers of drugs, which Congress tasked the agency with over a decade ago and which is now expected to be issued in December

Proposed rule to authorize FDA to proactively release complete response letters (CRLs) issued to therapeutic product applications, a practice the agency began in 2025 without a clear statutory or regulatory basis, as discussed in our May 2026 edition in the context of a citizen petition that challenged FDA’s new CRL publication policies

Proposed rule to identify and require disclosure of fragrance allergens on cosmetic product labels, which was required under the cosmetic modernization law passed at the end of 2022 and is now slated to be published in November

On the food side of the agency’s mandate, a proposed rule to change the “Generally Recognized As Safe” (GRAS) framework for new food ingredients (discussed in our October 2025 edition) was published to much fanfare on August 11, 2026 and is subject to a 120-day public comment period. Additionally, HHS activities to develop a federal definition of “ultra-processed” (which we noted last summer) are moving forward, with a white paper on the subject currently under review by OMB.

Why it matters: Each of these regulatory actions has the potential to substantially modify the business of directly affected members of industry, from pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers to cosmetic and food companies. Interested parties can engage with OMB at any time to present their own views on a particular initiative and should evaluate individual proposed rules for their impact and to determine whether to submit written comments once those rulemaking proceedings begin (or, in the case of the GRAS proposed rule, evaluate those options now).

In addition to ensuring affected companies have their views heard and considered, the overall record (including alternative approaches suggested by members of the public) will become critical should any constitutional or legal challenges be mounted against final FDA actions in some of these more controversial areas.