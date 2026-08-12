ARTICLE
12 August 2026

FDA Issues Its First Freeze-Dried Plasma License

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
The FDA has licensed EZPLAZ™ FDP, marking a significant milestone as the first freeze-dried plasma product approved in the United States. This innovative biologic offers unique storage advantages over conventional frozen plasma products, with potential applications in emergency, disaster, combat, and remote care settings. The product's room-temperature stability and rapid reconstitution capabilities address critical challenges in plasma availability when traditional products are not accessible.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lianne F. Frydendal
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law and Strategy topic(s)

On July 29, 2026, the FDA announced that it had licensed EZPLAZ™ FDP, the first freeze-dried (lyophilized) plasma product to be licensed in the United States. The license was issued to Vascular Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated.

EZPLAZ™ FDP is considered a biologic and is derived from a single unit of donor human fresh frozen plasma that is reconstituted before intravenous or intraosseous transfusion. Per the FDA announcement, it is indicated for adults requiring plasma transfusion when other plasma products are not available. It may be administered to patients with blood group AB or A, including patients who are bleeding, patients requiring massive transfusion, and bleeding patients on warfarin.

According to the FDA, conventional plasma products must be kept frozen and thawed before use where EZPLAZ™ FDP can be stored in its plastic bag at standard room temperature for up to 12 months. The FDA announcement notes that this storage profile is relevant to settings where frozen plasma is difficult to maintain, including emergency, disaster, combat, and remote care.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lianne F. Frydendal
Lianne F. Frydendal
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More