Accord BioPharma Launches OSVYRTI® And JUBEREQ® Denosumab Biosimilars

On July 23, 2026, Accord BioPharma, Inc., the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., announced the commercial launch of OSVYRTI® (denosumab-desu) and JUBEREQ® (denosumab-desu), FDA-approved interchangeable biosimilars to Amgen’s PROLIA® and XGEVA®, respectively. OSVYRTI® is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis and bone loss related to hormone ablation therapy, while JUBEREQ® is indicated for the prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma and bone metastases from solid tumors, among other oncology indications. Both products were developed and manufactured end to end by Intas, Accord BioPharma’s parent entity. The two biosimilars are part of the company’s goal to bring 20 biosimilars to the U.S. market by 2030.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for more coverage on denosumab biosimilars in the United States.

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