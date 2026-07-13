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13 July 2026

Celltrion And Teva’s TRUXIMA® Becomes First Interchangeable Rituximab Biosimilar In U.S.

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The FDA has granted interchangeability designation to TRUXIMA® (rituximab-abbs), making it the first rituximab biosimilar to achieve this status in the United States. This milestone allows pharmacists to substitute TRUXIMA® for the reference product RITUXAN® without prescriber intervention, potentially expanding access to this treatment for conditions including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and rheumatoid arthritis.
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Riley Wyberg
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On July 1, 2026, Celltrion announced that the FDA had granted interchangeability designation to TRUXIMA® (rituximab-abbs), Celltrion and Teva’s biosimilar to Genentech’s RITUXAN®. With this designation, TRUXIMA® became the first rituximab biosimilar to receive interchangeable status in the United States.

TRUXIMA®, originally approved by FDA in November 2018, is approved for the same indications as Genentech’s RITUXAN®, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA). Following settlement of its BPCIA litigation with Genentech in November 2018, Celltrion and Teva launched TRUXIMA® in the United States on November 11, 2019.

There are currently two other rituximab biosimilars approved by FDA—Amgen’s RIABNI® (rituximab-arrx) and Pfizer’s RUXIENCE® (rituximab-pvvr) —but neither product has been approved as interchangeable.

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Riley Wyberg
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