Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 76

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Benesch Healthcare Sixth Annual Nephrology and Dialysis Conference

Thursday, June 25, 2026

8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.



Cocktail reception to follow

The Sheraton Grand Riverwalk Chicago

301 East North Water Street | Chicago

Please join us for this full-day conference addressing business and legal issues facing nephrology and dialysis providers. Hear from industry leaders discussing current and future trends in care delivery, business and payment models, and legal and regulatory issues.

Click HERE to register.

Please click HERE to see available hotel rooms near the conference..

Please contact MEGAN THOMAS, Director of Client Services (mthomas@beneschlaw.com) for more information about this event as well as exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.

If your organization is interested in Exhibitor Hall opportunities, please click HERE.

*No CME or CLE available.

AGENDA

8:00–8:45

Registration and Breakfast in Exhibitor Hall

Presented by: CorMedix Therapeutics

8:45–9:00

Opening Remarks

SCOTT DOWNING, Partner, Benesch

JASON GREIS, Partner, Benesch

9:00–9:30

Legislative Update from Capitol Hill

ROBERT BLASER, Director of Public Policy, Renal Physicians Association

9:30–10:15

Payor Recoupments Considerations: Playing both Offense and Defense

Moderator:

LAURI COOPER, Counsel, Benesch

Presenters:

HARRIETT WALL, President & CEO, LW Consulting

RACHEL HOLD-WEISS, Partner, Benesch

KATHRIN ZAKI, Senior Managing Associate, Benesch

10:15–10:30 Break

Presented by: Nsight Health



10:30–11:15

Succession Planning and Practice Governance

Moderator:

JAKE CILEK, Partner, Benesch

Presenters:

DAVID DOOER, CEO, Innovative Renal Care

FAHD AL-SAGHIR, MD, President, Michigan Kidney Consultants

GENNY CORDELL, CPA, Partner, Beaird Harris

11:15–12:00

Artificial Intelligence in Kidney Care

Moderator:

NICHOLAS ADAMSON, Managing Associate, Benesch

Presenters:

ADAM WEINSTEIN, M.D., Chief Medical Information Officer, DaVita Kidney Care

MANDAR GORI, Chief Business Officer, Vivance

LEN A. USVYAT, Senior Vice President and Head of Renal Research Institute, Fresenius Medical Care

SEVERENCE MACLAUGHLIN, CEO & Founder, DeLorean Artificial Intelligence

DR. HEMANT DHINGRA , The Nephrology Group, Inc.

12:00–1:00

Lunch Lecture: New CMS Alternative Payment Models

TOM DUVALL, Division Director, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Presented by: One Point Dialysis Cannula

1:00—1:45

Medicare Advantage: Impact on Patients and Payment Systems

Moderator:

CHRIS DEGRANDE, Partner, Benesch

Presenters:

EUGENE LIN, MD, MS, FASN, Assistant Professor, University of Southern California

ADAM WILK, PhD, Associate Professor, Indiana University Fresenius Medical Care representative

VIRGINIA IRWIN-SCOTT, DO MBA, FAIM, FASN, CPE, FACOI, National Director, Specialist Kidney Care, Che Med

1:45–2:30

Cardio-Kidney Metabolic Health: Friend or Foe of a Nephrology Practice

Moderator:

JUAN MORADO, Partner, Benesch

Presenters:

SUNEEL UDANI, M.D., FASN, Consulting Physician, Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana

KATHERINE KWON, M.D., FASN, President, Lake Michigan Nephrology

HOLLY KRAMER, Professor, Public Health Sciences, Loyola University Chicago

2:30–2:45 Break

Presented by: Nsight Health

2:45–3:30

Advanced Valuation Topics in Nephrology and Dialysis

Moderator:

SCOTT DOWNING, Partner, Benesch

Presenters:

JIM CONNORS III, CFA, ASA, Principal, Pinnacle

AMIT PAYAN, Director Healthcare Valuation, Marshall & Stevens

MATTHEW PHILLIPS, Managing Director, City Capital Advisors

3:30–4:15

The Next Step: Developing Multi-Specialty Endovascular ASCs

Moderator:

JASON GREIS, Partner, Benesch

Presenters:

TERRY LITCHFIELD, President, Access Solutions

DEREK MITTLEIDER, M.D., President, Vascular & Embolization Specialists

DUSTIN GREENE, Chief Executive Officer, Preferred Vascular Group

PRABIR ROY-CHAUDHURY, M.D., Drs. Ronald & Katherine Falk Eminent Professor in Nephrology, Co-Director, UNC Kidney Center

NICOLE VALENTE, RN/BSN, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

4:15–5:00

How Nephrology Actually Wins in Value-Based Care: Networks, ACOs and Contracting Strategies

Moderator:

NESKO RADOVIC, Partner, Benesch

Presenters:

GARY STELLUTI, Consultant, Value-Based Healthcare

PAUL SKLUZACEK, M.D., Chair, Renal Healthcare Partners

DAVID MAHVI, M.D., CEO, Carolina Kidney Partners

JOSE ARRASCUE, M.D., Chair of the Specialist Committee and Board Member, Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization

DAN ROBERTS, CEO, Sunflower ACO, Value Services Management Group

5:00–5:15

Impact of Trump Administration Immigration Policies on Physician Recruitment

MARGARITA KRNCEVIC, Counsel, Benesch

5:15–6:30 Cocktail Reception

Presented by: SOMATUS

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