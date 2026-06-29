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29 June 2026

Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 76

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Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP

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Benesch, an Am Law 200 firm with over 450 attorneys, combines top-tier talent with an agile, modern approach to solving clients’ most complex challenges across diverse industries. As one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country, Benesch continues to earn national recognition for its legal prowess, commitment to client service and dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.
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Benesch's Dialysis & Nephrology Digest provides a comprehensive monthly overview of critical developments in the dialysis and nephrology industry, covering regulatory changes, legislative updates, corporate transactions, and emerging trends in kidney care delivery. This edition examines CMS payment model extensions, Medicare enrollment freezes, the integration of AI in kidney care, and the evolving landscape of value-based care arrangements for nephrology practices.
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Benesch Healthcare Sixth Annual Nephrology and Dialysis Conference

Thursday, June 25, 2026
8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

Cocktail reception to follow

The Sheraton Grand Riverwalk Chicago
301 East North Water Street | Chicago

Please join us for this full-day conference addressing business and legal issues facing nephrology and dialysis providers. Hear from industry leaders discussing current and future trends in care delivery, business and payment models, and legal and regulatory issues.

Click HERE to register.

Please click HERE to see available hotel rooms near the conference..

Please contact MEGAN THOMAS, Director of Client Services (mthomas@beneschlaw.com) for more information about this event as well as exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.

If your organization is interested in Exhibitor Hall opportunities, please click HERE.

*No CME or CLE available.

AGENDA

8:00–8:45
Registration and Breakfast in Exhibitor Hall
Presented by: CorMedix Therapeutics

8:45–9:00
Opening Remarks
SCOTT DOWNING, Partner, Benesch
JASON GREIS, Partner, Benesch

9:00–9:30
Legislative Update from Capitol Hill
ROBERT BLASER, Director of Public Policy, Renal Physicians Association

9:30–10:15
Payor Recoupments Considerations: Playing both Offense and Defense
Moderator:
   LAURI COOPER, Counsel, Benesch
Presenters:
   HARRIETT WALL, President & CEO, LW Consulting
   RACHEL HOLD-WEISS, Partner, Benesch
   KATHRIN ZAKI, Senior Managing Associate, Benesch

10:15–10:30 Break
Presented by: Nsight Health

10:30–11:15
Succession Planning and Practice Governance
Moderator:
   JAKE CILEK, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
   DAVID DOOER, CEO, Innovative Renal Care
   FAHD AL-SAGHIR, MD, President, Michigan Kidney Consultants
   GENNY CORDELL, CPA, Partner, Beaird Harris

11:15–12:00
Artificial Intelligence in Kidney Care
Moderator:
   NICHOLAS ADAMSON, Managing Associate, Benesch
Presenters:
   ADAM WEINSTEIN, M.D., Chief Medical Information Officer, DaVita Kidney Care
   MANDAR GORI, Chief Business Officer, Vivance
   LEN A. USVYAT, Senior Vice President and Head of Renal Research Institute, Fresenius Medical Care
   SEVERENCE MACLAUGHLIN, CEO & Founder, DeLorean Artificial Intelligence
   DR. HEMANT DHINGRA , The Nephrology Group, Inc.

12:00–1:00
Lunch Lecture: New CMS Alternative Payment Models
TOM DUVALL, Division Director, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Presented by: One Point Dialysis Cannula

1:00—1:45
Medicare Advantage: Impact on Patients and Payment Systems
Moderator:
   CHRIS DEGRANDE, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
   EUGENE LIN, MD, MS, FASN, Assistant Professor, University of Southern California
   ADAM WILK, PhD, Associate Professor, Indiana University Fresenius Medical Care representative
   VIRGINIA IRWIN-SCOTT, DO MBA, FAIM, FASN, CPE, FACOI, National Director, Specialist Kidney Care, Che Med

1:45–2:30
Cardio-Kidney Metabolic Health: Friend or Foe of a Nephrology Practice
Moderator:
   JUAN MORADO, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
   SUNEEL UDANI, M.D., FASN, Consulting Physician, Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana
   KATHERINE KWON, M.D., FASN, President, Lake Michigan Nephrology
   HOLLY KRAMER, Professor, Public Health Sciences, Loyola University Chicago

2:30–2:45 Break
Presented by: Nsight Health

2:45–3:30
Advanced Valuation Topics in Nephrology and Dialysis
Moderator:
   SCOTT DOWNING, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
   JIM CONNORS III, CFA, ASA, Principal, Pinnacle
   AMIT PAYAN, Director Healthcare Valuation, Marshall & Stevens
   MATTHEW PHILLIPS, Managing Director, City Capital Advisors

3:30–4:15
The Next Step: Developing Multi-Specialty Endovascular ASCs
Moderator:
   JASON GREIS, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
   TERRY LITCHFIELD, President, Access Solutions
   DEREK MITTLEIDER, M.D., President, Vascular & Embolization Specialists
   DUSTIN GREENE, Chief Executive Officer, Preferred Vascular Group
   PRABIR ROY-CHAUDHURY, M.D., Drs. Ronald & Katherine Falk Eminent Professor in Nephrology, Co-Director, UNC Kidney Center
   NICOLE VALENTE, RN/BSN, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

4:15–5:00
How Nephrology Actually Wins in Value-Based Care: Networks, ACOs and Contracting Strategies
Moderator:
   NESKO RADOVIC, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
   GARY STELLUTI, Consultant, Value-Based Healthcare
   PAUL SKLUZACEK, M.D., Chair, Renal Healthcare Partners
   DAVID MAHVI, M.D., CEO, Carolina Kidney Partners
   JOSE ARRASCUE, M.D., Chair of the Specialist Committee and Board Member, Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization
   DAN ROBERTS, CEO, Sunflower ACO, Value Services Management Group

5:00–5:15
Impact of Trump Administration Immigration Policies on Physician Recruitment
MARGARITA KRNCEVIC, Counsel, Benesch

5:15–6:30 Cocktail Reception
Presented by: SOMATUS

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