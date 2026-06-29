Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 76

- within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
Benesch Healthcare Sixth Annual Nephrology and Dialysis Conference
Thursday, June 25, 2026
8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.
Cocktail reception to follow
The Sheraton Grand Riverwalk Chicago
301 East North Water Street | Chicago
Please join us for this full-day conference addressing business and legal issues facing nephrology and dialysis providers. Hear from industry leaders discussing current and future trends in care delivery, business and payment models, and legal and regulatory issues.
Click HERE to register.
Please click HERE to see available hotel rooms near the conference..
Please contact MEGAN THOMAS, Director of Client Services (mthomas@beneschlaw.com) for more information about this event as well as exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.
If your organization is interested in Exhibitor Hall opportunities, please click HERE.
*No CME or CLE available.
AGENDA
8:00–8:45
Registration and Breakfast in Exhibitor Hall
Presented by: CorMedix Therapeutics
8:45–9:00
Opening Remarks
SCOTT DOWNING, Partner, Benesch
JASON GREIS, Partner, Benesch
9:00–9:30
Legislative Update from Capitol Hill
ROBERT BLASER, Director of Public Policy, Renal Physicians Association
9:30–10:15
Payor Recoupments Considerations: Playing both Offense and Defense
Moderator:
LAURI COOPER, Counsel, Benesch
Presenters:
HARRIETT WALL, President & CEO, LW Consulting
RACHEL HOLD-WEISS, Partner, Benesch
KATHRIN ZAKI, Senior Managing Associate, Benesch
10:15–10:30 Break
Presented by: Nsight Health
10:30–11:15
Succession Planning and Practice Governance
Moderator:
JAKE CILEK, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
DAVID DOOER, CEO, Innovative Renal Care
FAHD AL-SAGHIR, MD, President, Michigan Kidney Consultants
GENNY CORDELL, CPA, Partner, Beaird Harris
11:15–12:00
Artificial Intelligence in Kidney Care
Moderator:
NICHOLAS ADAMSON, Managing Associate, Benesch
Presenters:
ADAM WEINSTEIN, M.D., Chief Medical Information Officer, DaVita Kidney Care
MANDAR GORI, Chief Business Officer, Vivance
LEN A. USVYAT, Senior Vice President and Head of Renal Research Institute, Fresenius Medical Care
SEVERENCE MACLAUGHLIN, CEO & Founder, DeLorean Artificial Intelligence
DR. HEMANT DHINGRA , The Nephrology Group, Inc.
12:00–1:00
Lunch Lecture: New CMS Alternative Payment Models
TOM DUVALL, Division Director, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Presented by: One Point Dialysis Cannula
1:00—1:45
Medicare Advantage: Impact on Patients and Payment Systems
Moderator:
CHRIS DEGRANDE, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
EUGENE LIN, MD, MS, FASN, Assistant Professor, University of Southern California
ADAM WILK, PhD, Associate Professor, Indiana University Fresenius Medical Care representative
VIRGINIA IRWIN-SCOTT, DO MBA, FAIM, FASN, CPE, FACOI, National Director, Specialist Kidney Care, Che Med
1:45–2:30
Cardio-Kidney Metabolic Health: Friend or Foe of a Nephrology Practice
Moderator:
JUAN MORADO, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
SUNEEL UDANI, M.D., FASN, Consulting Physician, Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana
KATHERINE KWON, M.D., FASN, President, Lake Michigan Nephrology
HOLLY KRAMER, Professor, Public Health Sciences, Loyola University Chicago
2:30–2:45 Break
Presented by: Nsight Health
2:45–3:30
Advanced Valuation Topics in Nephrology and Dialysis
Moderator:
SCOTT DOWNING, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
JIM CONNORS III, CFA, ASA, Principal, Pinnacle
AMIT PAYAN, Director Healthcare Valuation, Marshall & Stevens
MATTHEW PHILLIPS, Managing Director, City Capital Advisors
3:30–4:15
The Next Step: Developing Multi-Specialty Endovascular ASCs
Moderator:
JASON GREIS, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
TERRY LITCHFIELD, President, Access Solutions
DEREK MITTLEIDER, M.D., President, Vascular & Embolization Specialists
DUSTIN GREENE, Chief Executive Officer, Preferred Vascular Group
PRABIR ROY-CHAUDHURY, M.D., Drs. Ronald & Katherine Falk Eminent Professor in Nephrology, Co-Director, UNC Kidney Center
NICOLE VALENTE, RN/BSN, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
4:15–5:00
How Nephrology Actually Wins in Value-Based Care: Networks, ACOs and Contracting Strategies
Moderator:
NESKO RADOVIC, Partner, Benesch
Presenters:
GARY STELLUTI, Consultant, Value-Based Healthcare
PAUL SKLUZACEK, M.D., Chair, Renal Healthcare Partners
DAVID MAHVI, M.D., CEO, Carolina Kidney Partners
JOSE ARRASCUE, M.D., Chair of the Specialist Committee and Board Member, Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization
DAN ROBERTS, CEO, Sunflower ACO, Value Services Management Group
5:00–5:15
Impact of Trump Administration Immigration Policies on Physician Recruitment
MARGARITA KRNCEVIC, Counsel, Benesch
5:15–6:30 Cocktail Reception
Presented by: SOMATUS
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