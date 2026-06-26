Benesch’s Dental/DSO Intelligence Monthly Report: May/June 2026

Calendar of Events

ADSO Summit 2026

JUNE 15–17, 2026

Chicago, IL

The ADSO’s official Summit page says Summit 2026 is designed to bring together not just CEOs, but broader management teams across operations, finance, IT, HR, marketing, clinical and compliance. Group Dentistry Now’s event listing adds that the Summit is planned by DSOs for DSOs, is being held in Chicago, and is structured around thought leadership, innovation, networking and peer connections on the most pressing issues in the dental industry. The posted agenda includes sessions on state of the industry and value creation, consumer trends, AI and building high-performing teams, along with a solutions center and multiple networking events.

For more information, please click here.

Florida Dental Conference 2026

JUNE 25–27, 2026

Orlando, FL

Situated at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando/Kissimmee, this event offers comprehensive continuing education, a large exhibit hall featuring new dental products and services, and business forums. The conference addresses specific challenges and opportunities for DSOs in fast-growing markets like Florida.

For more information, please click here.

Dental Leadership Summit

SEPTEMBER 16–18, 2026

Austin, TX

The 2026 Dental Leadership Summit will take place Sept. 16–18 in Austin, Texas, and is aimed at dentist/DSO executives, industry partners, and DSO staff. The agenda includes operations, marketing, technology, financial growth, AI, culture and a “DSO Diagnosis Panel” focused on the state of group practices.

For more information, please click here.

DSO Tech Summit 2026

SEPTEMBER 23–24, 2026

Nashville, TN

The official DSO Tech Summit site says the 2026 theme is “Optimization & Trust” and frames the event around helping DSO leaders move from chasing new tools to getting more value from what they already use. The event materials emphasize technology optimization, platform consolidation, measurable ROI, and trust in AI, automation, cloud platforms, and data decisions. Group Dentistry Now’s companion event listing describes the summit as focused on the next chapter in dental technology leadership and notes that the event is meant to be small and intentionally curated, without the standard trade-show separation between attendees, speakers and vendors.

For more information, please click here.

DEO Revenue Intensive 2026

SEPTEMBER 24–26, 2026

Austin, TX

DEO lists Revenue Intensive 2026 for Sept. 24–26 in Dallas, Texas. The event is for DEO members and targets dental owners and executive leaders, with programming around revenue strategy, peer learning and hands-on training. DEO says its events bring together dental entrepreneurs, group practice owners and executive leaders, including groups from $1.2 million to $100 million-plus in revenue, making it relevant to emerging DSOs and multi-location dental groups.

For more information, please click here.

Q&A

Helio Risk (www.heliorisk.com), a captive design and management firm with offices around the country, partners with businesses to turn insurance premium expenses into economic assets. Helio Risk allows businesses to mitigate risk, reduce premium costs, increase financial stability, and create opportunities for financial growth through captive investments. Helio Risk’s expertise allows businesses to shine while managing the structure and process of risk financing.

Can Captive Insurance Be a Strategic Tool for DSOs?

As DSOs grow in size and complexity, traditional insurance structures may not always keep pace with their operational, regulatory and financial risk profiles.

Q: Why are insurance issues more complicated for DSOs than for traditional dental practices?

Scale changes everything—and so does regulatory complexity. A single-location practice typically carries a straightforward professional liability policy, a general liability policy, and perhaps a business owner’s package. A DSO operating across multiple states, with layered holding company structures, centralized management services agreements (MSAs), and affiliated professional corporations (PCs), presents a fundamentally different underwriting profile. Coverage coordination failures between entity-level and enterprise-level policies, gaps created by corporate practice of dentistry prohibitions, and ambiguities in “insured vs. insured” exclusions create material exposures. Most commercial programs are not actuarially designed to address the interplay between management company operations and clinical entity exposures, leaving DSOs exposed to coverage disputes at the time of claim, which is precisely when the organization can least afford uncertainty.

Q: Which risks tend to be most significant?

The risk taxonomy is broader than most DSO executives appreciate, and the frequency-severity profile is shifting. Directors and Officers (D&O) exposure escalates with every acquisition, equity raise, and boardlevel compliance decision, particularly where fiduciary duties run to multiple stakeholder classes, including private equity sponsors, management, and affiliated dentists. Professional liability risk (i.e., dental malpractice risk) intensifies as patient volume increases and as DSOs expand into higher-acuity services such as oral surgery, sedation dentistry, and pediatric specialties, each of which carry distinct lossdevelopment characteristics. Cyber liability and privacy exposure is also amplified by centralized electronic health record (EHR) systems, billing platforms, and patient portals that are subject to HIPAA, state data breach notification statutes, and increasingly, state consumer privacy laws (e.g., CCPA, TDPSA). Employment practices liability (EPL), including claims of harassment, wage-and-hour violations, misclassification of independent contractor dentists, and wrongful termination scales directly with headcount and geographic footprint across multiple jurisdictions with materially different employment law regimes. Regulatory liability such as exposures arising out of state dental board investigations, False Claims Act qui tam actions, and AntiKickback Statute enforcement, represents a category of risk that most commercial carriers either exclude or use sublimits to limit or exclude coverage. These are not theoretical risks but represent active claims trends in the sector.

Q: Where does captive insurance fit in?

A captive is a fully licensed, regulated insurance company. Captives are domiciled and supervised by the department of insurance in its jurisdiction of formation, but they are owned by and operated exclusively by and for the benefit of its parent organization and affiliated insureds. Unlike commercial risk transfer arrangement, where premiums and underwriting profits inure to the insurance carrier, a captive retains underwriting margin and investment income within the enterprise’s consolidated economic structure. For DSOs operating in a commercial insurance market characterized by capacity constraints, aggressive exclusionary language, and premium volatility driven by adverse dental malpractice loss trends, a captive provides a structural mechanism that can achieve sound pricing, bespoke policy language, and long-term cost stability. From a regulatory and tax perspective, a properly structured captive must satisfy the IRS’s risk distribution and risk shifting requirements, maintain adequate capitalization, and operate with genuine insurance company attributes, which include independent actuarial reserving, claims administration, and regulatory filings in order to preserve the tax deductibility of premium payments.

Q: What are the real advantages?

Two words: economics and risk

On the economic efficiency side—Premiums ceded to the captive that are not consumed by incurred losses or operating expenses such as captive management fees, actuarial costs, and reinsurance premiums remain within the captive’s surplus, where they generate investment income and can compound over successive policy periods. Over a multi-year horizon, this retained capital can materially reduce the DSO’s total cost of risk (TCOR) as compared to a fully commercially insured program, particularly where the organization maintains a favorable or downward-trending loss experience. Additionally, the captive’s loss fund operates as a dedicated reserve that provides balance sheet visibility and predictability that annual commercial renewals cannot offer, as they are subject to market cycle volatility and carrier appetite shifts.

On the risk governance side—A captive can give the DSO control over policy manuscript language that eliminates problematic commercial market terms that prejudice the insured when a claim arises. For example, removal of “consent to settle” clauses can alleviate impediments to efficient claims resolution; elimination of “batch” or “related claims” aggregation provisions that artificially erode perclaim limits; deletion of “insured vs. insured” exclusions that bar coverage for intra-organizational disputes (particularly relevant in DSO structures with multiple affiliated entities); broadening of the definition of “professional services” to encompass management company activities that commercial carriers may characterize as non-covered administrative functions; and expansion of defense cost provisions to include regulatory investigations, dental board proceedings, and pre-suit demand responses. The captive policy can also be structured to address emerging risk categories such as allegations arising from AI-assisted diagnostic tools, teledentistry platforms, or corporate practice of dentistry challenges where a commercial carrier has yet developed adequate coverage forms.

Q: Does a captive mean walking away from commercial insurance entirely?

No. For most organizations, complete displacement of the commercial market would be neither actuarially prudent nor strategically advisable. The most effective captive programs employ a blended or “layered” approach where: (1) the captive funds a retained layer (typically structured as a deductible reimbursement, self-insured retention (SIR) or a primary layer up to a defined attachment point); and (2) commercial excess or reinsurance capacity sits above the captive’s retention. This architecture achieves several objectives by positioning the DSO as a more attractive risk to excess carriers (demonstrating that the DSO has “skin in the game”), which generally reduces commercial premium spend by retaining predictable, highfrequency / low-severity losses, and preserves access to commercial capacity for catastrophic or systemic loss events that exceed the captive’s capitalization. The specific attachment points and layer structure should be determined through actuarial analysis of the DSO’s historical loss data, projected growth trajectory, and risk tolerance, and this should be revisited annually as the organization’s risk profile evolves through organic growth or acquisition, geographic expansion, or service line diversification.

Q: What’s the bottom line for DSO leaders?

Insurance should function as an integrated component of enterprise risk management and not a procurement exercise. For a DSO with sufficient scale, operational maturity, and risk management infrastructure, a captive is not a cost-reduction mechanism. It is a strategic vehicle that looks to retain underwriting profit, customize coverage to the organization’s actual risk profile, achieve long-term actuarial cost stability, enhance claims governance, and build surplus that strengthens the enterprise’s financial resilience and balance sheet positioning, while maintaining regulatory compliance and preserving tax efficiency. The threshold question for DSO leadership is whether the organization’s premium volume, loss history, and risk management capabilities justify the formation and operational costs of a regulated insurance entity. Collaborating with insurance coverage counsel, captive management professionals, qualified actuaries, and tax advisors can help DSOs determine whether a captive is a viable option while ensuring it is structured correctly from inception.

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