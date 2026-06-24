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24 June 2026

Teva Launches AHZANTIVE® Aflibercept Biosimilar In Europe

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On June 4, 2026, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva”) announced the launch of its aflibercept biosimilar, AHZANTIVE®, in Europe.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Allegra J. Padula
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On June 4, 2026, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva”) announced the launch of its aflibercept biosimilar, AHZANTIVE®, in Europe. According to Teva’s press release, the launch of AHZANTIVE® pre-filled syringes across European markets commenced in May 2026. The launch follows Teva’s semi-exclusive commercialization agreement with Klinge Biopharma GmbH and Formycon AG in Europe and Israel, which we previously covered. AHZANTIVE® received European Commission approval in 2025 for the treatment of Neovascular Age-Related (“wet”) Macular Degeneration (nAMD) and other retinal diseases. Teva’s biosimilars portfolio currently includes eleven biosimilars on market and thirteen products in its pipeline across oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and respiratory care.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for more coverage on aflibercept biosimilars in Europe.

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