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6 May 2026

FDA Turns Up The Heat On GLP 1 Dupes Sold ​“For Research Use Only,” Finds Intended Use Suggests Otherwise (Podcast)

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The FDA has launched a major enforcement initiative against companies marketing unapproved GLP-1 weight loss drug alternatives as "research use only" or "not for human consumption" while simultaneously providing dosing instructions and testimonials. This episode examines how regulators are looking beyond legal disclaimers to focus on actual marketing practices and intended use, signaling heightened scrutiny of the booming market for compounded and unapproved GLP-1 products.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Donnelly McDowell and Cristina Ferretti
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In this episode, we unpack the FDA’s latest enforcement wave targeting GLP-1 “dupes,” where companies have been marketing unapproved injectable products as “research use only” or “not for human consumption,” while simultaneously providing dosing instructions, testimonials, and other signals of intended human use. The FDA’s message is increasingly clear: it will look beyond disclaimers and focus on how products are actually marketed and used, treating misleading labeling as a potential violation of drug laws and a serious public health risk as scrutiny of compounded and unapproved GLP-1 products continues to intensify.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Donnelly L. McDowell and Cristina Ferretti.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Donnelly McDowell
Donnelly McDowell
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Cristina Ferretti
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