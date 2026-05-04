Amneal Agrees To Acquire Kashiv BioSciences For Total Payment Up To $1.1 Billion

On April 22, 2026 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Kashiv BioSciences, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement...

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

Article Insights

Harrison Gunn’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

On April 22, 2026 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Kashiv BioSciences, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Amneal will pay $375 million in cash and $375 million in equity at closing, along with up to $350 million in additional milestone and other contingent payments. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval and other closing conditions, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The deal comes at a pivotal moment, ahead of a more than $300 billion projected global biologics loss-of-exclusivity over the next decade, according to Amneal. “By combining Kashiv’s deep R&D and manufacturing capabilities with our commercial strength, we are creating a differentiated platform well-positioned to deliver a strong and consistent cadence of biosimilar launches going forward,” said Chintu Patel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Amneal.

Amneal currently has three biosimilar products approved in the United States: ALYMSYS (bevacizumab-maly), FLYNETRA (pegfilgrastim-pbbk), and RELEUKO (filgrastime-ayow). Following the transaction, and by 2030, “Amneal expects to have more than 12 commercial biosimilars and over 20 more products in the pipeline.”

The post Amneal Agrees to Acquire Kashiv BioSciences for Total Payment up to $1.1 Billion appeared first on Big Molecule Watch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.